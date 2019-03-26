Geraniums help 2019 senior party
The Dallas High School seniors, class of 2019, are holding a geranium sale to help pay for an all-night party.
Potted geraniums — 5.5 inch pots — from Egan Gardens are $6.50 each. Order by April 15 at 3 p.m. at Lyle Elementary School office, 185 SW Levens St., or Dallas Foursquare Church, 976 SW Hayter St. (mailbox on left side of doors.)
Deliveries will be on May 9. Plants may be picked up at the Dallas High School forum from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
For more information: Linda Visuano, 503-580-9940, or email lindaassd3@msn.com.
Learn something new at Indy library
This week at the Independence Public Library, people can learn the basics of using a 3-D printer at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
This class is also helpful for those just starting out with their own 3D printers, and will be held at the Stream Lab, Henry Hill Education Support Center, 750 Fifth St., Room 8, Independence.
Also at 1 p.m. on Saturday, library patrons may learn how to crochet, including the basics and a project. All materials will be provided for this free course.
On Monday at 6:30 p.m., bring your portable sewing machine to learn the basics of sewing. No machine? No problem. The library will have some available for use during this class.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, practice your Spanish or English conversational skills, open to all ages and skill levels.
Monmouth library to host spring break
Several activities will be going on during spring break at Monmouth Public Library, including a book walk on Wednesday (today) at 3 p.m.
On Thursday at 3 p.m., the library will host a Pokemon party. On Friday at 5:30 p.m., the library will host a Time Warp breakout EDU game for teens and tweens.
Local Naomi chapter rummage sale
Naomi Chapter No. 22 holds its annual rummage sale Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The sale is at the Masonic Hall, 140 SW Clay St., Dallas, and shoppers may look for treasures and household items at bargain prices.
Proceeds from the sale benefit projects including scholarships and cancer research.
Hands-on training for motorcycles
Dallas Riders for Christ will host an OMRA class for youth hands-on training for motorcycles and 4-wheelers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Sign up through www.omraoffroad.com under Yamhill or Polk county. Must have online portion done. More information on website, or call Virginia, 503-474-7034.
Sing, jam at Dallas Senior Center
The Dallas Senior Center will host its monthly music jam from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the center.
For more information: 503-623-4169.
