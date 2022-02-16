Eric Kessler selected to University of Jamestown Dean’s List
Eric Kessler, of Dallas, has been selected to the University of Jamestown’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List for maintaining a Semester GPA of 3.50 or better.
Local Students Earn Degrees from George Fox University
Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the fall of 2021.
The university hosts its main commencement ceremony in the spring but hosts a midyear commencement event for those who complete their degree in December.
Earning degrees were:
Dallas
Carrie Brunner, Bachelor of Arts in social and behavioral studies
Alex Garrett, Bachelor of Arts in social and behavioral studies
Salem
Michael Saelee, Bachelor of Science in nursing
Michael Shamel, Bachelor of Science in nursing
Kristilyn Woolner, Master of Education
Hannah Collee of Salem awarded gold stars for fall 2021 at The Citadel
Hannah Collee of Salem, Oregon is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
Those cadets will be recognized at the awards parade on Jan. 28, where they will be presented their gold stars, which they may wear on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active-duty students are also awarded challenge coins.
Bryce Hayes of Dallas named to fall Deans’ List at Nebraska
Bryce Hayes of Dallas has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Hayes, a freshman majoring in music, was named to the Dean’s List for the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, which requires a 3.7 GPA in the undergraduate program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.