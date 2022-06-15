Zoey Broadus graduates from Morrison Campus
Zoey Broadus is one of 39 graduates from the Morrison Campus Alternative School June 10.
Her photo was accidently put in with the wrong school in the Itemizer-Observer’s June 8 graduation special section.
Levi J. Glick graduates from Goshen College
Goshen College recently recognized 214 graduates as a part of the Class of 2022 during its commencement ceremony on May 1.
Levi J. Glick, from West Salem, was one of the graduates and received a Bachelor’s degree with an Interdisciplinary major.
This was the 124th Goshen College Commencement Ceremony and the first in-person ceremony with friends and family in two years.
Trevor Cross named to Cedarville University Dean’s List
Cedarville University student Trevor Cross of Dallas, pursuing a degree in mathematics, was named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.
Dallas Area Senior Center events for June
The following activities are planned for at the Dallas Area Senior Center, located at 817 Church St.:
June 15 - 10 a.m. four-handed pinochle; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. mahjongg
June 16 - 10:30 a.m. low-impact exercise; noon bridge
June 17 - 10 a.m. six-handed pinochle; 1 p.m. Friday movie “Grumpy Old Men”
June 20 - all day table games; noon canasta; noon duplicate bridge
June 21 - 10 a.m. crafts; 10 a.m. Alzheimer's Support Group; 10:30 a.m. low-impact exercise; 1 p.m. bunco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.