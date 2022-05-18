Central High School celebrates their valedictorians and salutatorians
Central High School will host a luncheon with the Superintendent to celebrate the academic achievement of the valedictorians and salutatorians for the graduating class of 2022. The luncheon is May 26 at 11:15 a.m. in the CHS library.
The honor of valedictorian is awarded to students who have earned an Honors Diploma with a weighted cumulative GPA of 4.1 or higher and all As on the transcript. The honor of salutatorian is awarded to students who have earned an Honors Diploma with a weighted cumulative GPA of 4.1 or higher with all As and Bs on the transcript.
Three valedictorians and 10 salutatorians are being recognized for the class of 2022.
The valedictorians are Kathryn Butler, Gwyneth Couey and Megan Stanley.
The salutatorians are Sophie Bliss, Sierra Garner, Sage Henke, Sharon Kuang, Vanya Martinez, Jillian McBeth, Malachi McCormick, Gretchen Mitchell, Carlos Rodarte and Josiah Sage.
Local students graduate from Utah State University
Utah State University will recognize 6,588 candidates for graduation during its Spring 2022 Commencement celebration, including four from West Salem. The graduates are from USU’s statewide campuses across the state of Utah, as well as USU Online, earning degrees and certificates during the summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.
The following local students are set to earn degrees:
Molly Francis, Bachelor of Science in Online Practical Teacher Training from USU Southwest.
Janet Johnson, Associate of Science in General Studies from Utah State University.
Jaylon Reidhead, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Utah State University.
Michelle Weibling, Master of Education in Communicative Disorders & Deaf Education from Utah State University.
Local students makes Eastern Oregon University dean’s list
Eastern Oregon University named 590 students to the dean’s list for the 2022 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
The following students earned this distinction:
Dallas - Natalie Molina
Independence - McKenzie Johnson, Ted Messenger and Chayann Partain
West Salem - Honor LaCroix
Jose Hernandez earns masters degree from Concordia University
On May 7, Concordia University, Nebraska awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 400 graduates. The Class of 2022 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.
Jose Hernandez, of Independence, Oregon, earned a Masters of Education Degree.
Blake Arritola makes University of Jamestown dean’s list
Blake Arritola, of West Salem, has been selected to the University of Jamestown’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.
The University of Jamestown was established in 1883 and is ranked as a top-tier regional school in US News and World Report and a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review. The school features development of the whole person through its distinctive Journey to Success experience.
Local students graduate from Dixie State University
Dixie State University recently celebrated the achievements of the institution’s largest-ever graduating class of 2,684 degree candidates at the university’s 111th Commencement Ceremony.
During the ceremony, held on May 6 in Greater Zion Stadium on the DSU campus, the university honored the Class of 2022, with 60 percent receiving bachelor’s degrees, 38 percent associate degrees and two percent master’s degrees. Candidates ranged from 16 to 79 years of age and included students from 49 states and 15 countries. Of the graduates, 63 percent are female and 37 percent are male.
Local students from West Salem among the Dixie State University graduating class were Hannah Bodkin, Alaina Otterstrom and Brianna Otterstrom.
Ashley Scoggin earns University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree
Ashley Kay Scoggin, of Dallas, was among 3,523 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 13 and 14.
Scoggin earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences from the College of Education and Human Sciences.
