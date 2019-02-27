Roles reversed in ‘The Beaux’ Strategem’
The male roles are played by women and the female roles are played by men in Western Oregon University’s production of “The Beaux’ Stratagem,” by George Farquhar.
The show will be at Rice Auditorium Main Stage, Western Oregon University. It opens Thursday and also runs March 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, at 7:30 p.m, with a matinee on March 3, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $14 general admission; $10 WOU faculty/staff and seniors; $8 students; WOU students free with ID.
For more information: 503-838-8462 or http://tinyurl.com/y6n8v97d.
Celebrate Seuss on Saturday
The Independence Public Library will celebrate “Read Across America,” at its annual Dr. Seuss birthday party at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
On Tuesday at 7 p.m., gather with others to practice speaking Spanish or English in an environment welcome to all levels. Activities for children are included, and refreshments.
Criminal justice careers on display at WOU
Are you interested in a future in the criminal justice field? Criminal Justice Careers Day will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 6 at Western Oregon University.
High school and college students are welcome to attend.
For more information: Melody Castle, 541-929-2134, extension 129.
Valentines on tap for music jam
The Dallas Senior Center will host its monthly music jam from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Bring your instruments and join in the fun singing love songs to your Valentine.
For more information: 503-623-4169.
Rotary leads food drive in March
The Dallas Rotary Club will host a community-wide food drive to benefit the Dallas Food Bank during the month of March. Non-perishable food donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 at Les Schwab in Dallas, 121 Main St., and throughout the month at various locations.
For more information: Rotarian Jake Stamas, 503-623-3119, or Eileen DiCicco, 775-560-3349.
Help R5-D4 solve the puzzle
The Dallas Public Library will host an event for kids on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
“Attack of the Locks” is a Star Wars inspired breakout EDU game. The players must help R5-D4 to save the galaxy by solving a series of intricate and interconnected puzzles that range from understanding of Roman numerals, musical scales, and other critical thinking.
This activity is for kids age 8-11.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Church will host free pancake supper
St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Dallas, 1486 SW Levens St, will host the traditional Shrove Tuesday pancake supper on Tuesday, March 5, 5:30 to 7 p.m. The supper will be prepared and hosted by the men of St. Thomas. The menu for the event is all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs and applesauce. There is no charge, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information: George, 503-931-4222.
