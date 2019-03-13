Schrader to visit Dallas
Congressman Kurt Schrader will host a town hall from 6 to 7 p.m. on March 20 at Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.
These meetings are a chance for residents to visit, talk about what’s going on in Washington, D.C., and find out ways Schrader’s office can be of help.
For more information: 877-301-5878.
St. Patrick’s Day truffles and dinner
The Kings Valley Charter School will host St. Patrick’s Day truffles and dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are $30 a couple, and includes dinner by professional chef Michael Jessop and a movie, “Crazy Rich Asians,” rated PG-13.
Child care is available from infants through middle-schoolers for $5 per child — even if you don’t stay for dinner and the movie.
Child care includes: games, crafts, dinner of hot dogs, apple juice and popcorn, as well as showing Disney’s “Wreck it Ralph: Ralph Wrecks the Internet,” rated PG.
Movie will start at 7.
No children will be allowed in the adult date night movie.
RSVP: tsprague@kvschool.org
All proceeds go to help high school students go on educational tours to Italy or France.
Aging Mastery program starts Friday
The NorthWest Senior and Disability Services will run an Aging Mastery Program for Caregivers workshop.
The program educates caregivers about the impacts of caregiving and provides tools to stay healthier and happier throughout the journey.
The program will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Fridays starting March 15.
This free class includes a gift bag, snacks and incentives.
For more information or to register: Amy, 503-606-7620 or email amy.crevola@nwsds.org.
Bike, ped fair on Friday in Independence
Cherriots and the city of Independence will host a bicycle and pedestrian fair from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St.
The free event will teach people how to walk and roll safely. Helmets and bike lights will be given away while supplies last. Take a picture with Bigfoot, browse bike and pedestrian resource tables, enjoy refreshments and more.
For more information: 503-837-1166.
Indy library to host intro to Inkscape
The Independence Public Library will host an introduction to Inkscape at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Learn the basics of this free, open-source vector graphics program. Inkscape can be used with many of the machines at the Stream lab to create custom designs. This workshop will be held at the Stream lab, Henry Hill Educational Support Center, 750 Fifth St., Room 8, Independence.
Also at the library this week, Mystery Book Club will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday. This month’s selection is “A Free Man of Color,” by Barbara Hambly.
The Friends of the Library will host its annual movie fundraiser on Monday at 7 p.m. at Independence Cinema. Featured is “The Greatest Showman.” Tickets are $15, available at the library, and include free popcorn and door prizes. All proceeds benefit the library.
Legion celebrates with potluck
Members of the American Legion Post 20 in Dallas will host a potluck dinner and program at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Greenway Mobile Home Park Clubhouse.
All Legion members and their families are invited.
For more information: 503-623-2591.
Dallas Rotary collects food at Schwab
The Dallas Rotary Club will host a food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Les Schwab Tire Center, 121 Main St., and throughout the month at the following locations:
Ceres Gleann, Citizens Bank, Columbia Bank, Dallas Aquatic Center, Dallas Chamber and Visitors Center, Dallas Chiropractic, Dallas City Hall, Dallas Police Department, Dallas Public Library, Faith Church, Harvest Crossfit, Karma Coffee and Bakery, State Farm — Mitch Ratzlaff, West Valley Taphouse, and World Gym.
All proceeds benefit Dallas Food Bank.
For more information: Jake Stamas, 503-623-3119, or Eileen DiCicco, 775-560-3349.
‘Antarctic Nightmare’ on Saturday at Majestic
The Friends of the Dallas Public Library will host Lawrence Howard’s one-man show, “Shackleton’s Antarctic Nightmare: The 1914 Voyage of the Endurance,” at 6 p.m. on Saturday at The Majestic, 976 Main St., Dallas.
The performance is a gripping, heart-breaking, true story of British explorer Ernest Shackleton and the Trans-Antarctic Expedition of 1914.
Shackleton’s dream of being the first to cross the Antarctic continent on foot became a nightmare when his ship, The Endurance, was crushed in the pack-ice of the Weddell Sea. The story of how he and 27 men survived on the ice and eventually came to safety is an epic tale of hardship and suffering, courage, determination and fortitude.
The performance is recommended for those 15 and older.
Annual spring cleaning
Republic Services will hold the annual Spring Recycle Event for Dallas residents on Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1030 W Ellendale Ave.
Accepted items include yard debris, scrap metal, appliances and electronics. No household trash, paint, tires or chemicals are accepted at this event.
For more information, or for questions, contact Rachel Snyder: 541-754-0444 or rsnyder2@republicservices.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.