Dallas has several new businesses to brag about, including a nutrition shop, taproom and computer repair center. The tour was led by Jennifer Hand, the Principal Broker at Gall Real Estate Services. The tour started at 947 Main Street, which used to be the Dallas post office.
From there, about 15 people walked to Well Within Nutrition, located at 141 SW Court Street, where owner Mellissa Franco told the group what her business had to offer, including several healthy beverages options, all under 250 calories.
"We have energizing teas, protein shakes, a fun spin on getting your energy up and get some good fuel for your body. Our shakes are packed with vitamins and minerals instead of sugar, so you will not have that crash later. A fun little way to put an extra pep in people's step and bring some fun to the community," Franco explained.
"We have caffeine-free drinks, fun for the kiddoes. They are such pretty drinks, and they love having little twists on them." Franco added.
She held up her drink, which she called an “orange starburst” packed with vitamin A, C, E, and protein.
Eddie Nelson, a tour member, asked Franco about her other endeavors.
"Am I mistaken when I heard through the ‘grapevine’ that you do nutritional training?" Nelson asked.
"Yes, I do," Franco confirmed. "This all started because I did online nutrition training for the last four years, but after a while, you get tired of being alone. I like to be face-to-face with people, but I help with nutrition. I also help set people up with meal plans and workouts.”
Hand then expanded on the history of the building and what it took to bring the building up to what it is today.
"This place used to be a saloon, then a Country Financial. They were in here for about eight and a half years before they relocated, so we took out her part of the office, updated all of the doors, all of the woodwork, and most of this is new flooring and new counter, this is all brand-new spaces on the inside." Hand explained.
"It totally looked different in here before, and as it was coming along, I was like, oh my gosh, it looks gorgeous in here," Franco added.
Next, the group went to Technical Genius, located at 143 Court Street next to Well Within Nutrition, and stood outside. Hand did not want to disturb the lady who works at the front desk of Technical Geniuses because the space is set up as an office. So, she made her announcement outside.
"If you look at the front, you can see the design and the layout to meet the tenet’s needs for the spaces," Hand said.
Then the group went into the Technical Geniuses office space. The crowd commented on the beautiful lighting and new flooring. The phone rang on the receptionist's desk. Hand asked the group to go outside so the receptionist would not be disturbed.
The final stop was at Two Wolves Tavern, where the group met up with owner Tyler Genovese.
The building used to be a bank, but with the city's help, it was repurposed as a bar.
"One of my favorite parts of this building is Tyler's portion of the work, the bar that he put in," Hand said. "Take a look at that. It is gorgeously done."
Genovese said he spent about four hours with a guy whose hand cuts all his wood. The piece Genovese chose was a slab of redwood that weighs about 250 pounds, which it took the two of them to install. He wanted to keep an "Oregon feel" to the place, so he also placed a lot of live plants in the building.
"Are there any other questions?" Hand asked shortly thereafter.
A few more questions were asked about what happened to the bank vault door and the jukebox, which can be played with your phone.
“I wanted to keep the vault door,” Genovese said, “but it was too much of a liability.”
