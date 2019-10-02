Dallas woman sentenced to 15 days
DALLAS — Dawn Kay Lynn, 45, was convicted on Sept. 26 on four counts of identity theft. Four counts of second-degree theft were dismissed.
She was sentenced to 15 days in jail, with credit for time served, 18 months of supervised probation, and must perform 120 hours of community service work.
Lynn was arrested on July 16 at 1284 SW Fairview Ave., Blackbird Boutique, for four counts of identity theft and four counts of second-degree theft.
Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas
Sweetwater Millar, 33, of Salem, in the 800 block of SW Church Street on Sept. 17 on Marion County warrant.
Elijah W. Williams, 36, of Dallas, in the in the 1200 block SE Godsey Road on Sept. 17 on a Linn County warrant.
Cheryl A. Jackson, 53, of Corvallis, in 1200 block of SE Godsey Road on Sept. 17 on reckless endangering.
Loretta Archibald, 64, of Dallas, in the 300 SW Church Street on Sept. 19 on Dallas Municipal Court warrant.
Michael A. McKechnie, 53, of Dallas, at the corner of NE Kings Valley Highway and Polk Station Road on Sept. 19 on misdemeanor driving while suspended and failure to return a suspended license.
Independence
Donald George Chaney, 52, of Dallas, in the 1100 block of Kelli Court on Sept. 5 for three counts of first-degree sex abuse.
Richard Duane Lazott, 44, Keizer, near Monmouth and Eighth streets on Sept. 5 for driving while suspended.
Jordan R. Jessie, 21, of Dallas, near Monmouth and S. Main streets on Sept. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Matthew Waddell, 54, of Independence, near N. Polk and N. Main streets on Sept. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Mark Allan Ballard, 53, of Dallas, near Hoffman Road and S. Pacific Highway W on Sept. 9 for failure to carry/present operator’s license.
James Edward Walters, 25, of Independence, near I and S. Main streets on Sept. 9 for failure to report as a sex offender.
Chester Charles Fisher III, 53, on Sept. 10 for failure to appear.
Donald George Chaney, 52, of Dallas, in the 500 block of S. Main Street on Sept. 11 for first-degree sex abuse.
Kenneth Earl Hall, 53, of Amity, in near Independence Highway and Halls Ferry Road on Sept. 12 for failure to carry/present operator’s license.
Howard Clyde Martin, 57, of Dallas, in the 500 block of N. Walnut Street on Sept. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Russell Prescott Smith Jr., 56, of Corvallis, in the 1200 block of Monmouth Street on Sept. 13 on a warrant for probation violation and restraining order violation.
Jacob Eugene Stinnet, 38, of Monmouth, in the 1000 block of Monmouth on Sept. 13 for first-degree theft.
Bradley Vernon Husted, 29, of Keizer, in the 1400 block of Monmouth Street on Sept. 17 for felony attempt to elude an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to perform duties of a driver when property is damaged and second-degree criminal mischief.
Bradley Vernon Husted, 29, of Keizer, in the 900 block of S. Main Street on Sept. 22 for parole violation, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and second-degree criminal mischief.
Erik Martinez Galicia, 19, of Independence, in the 900 block of S. Main Street on Sept. 23 for failure to appear.
Monmouth
Casandra Marie Thornburg, 30, of Independence, in the 800 block of S. Fourth Street on Sept. 6 for probation violation.
Sean Aaron-Paul Halderman, 31, of Albany, in the 600 block of Main Street E .on Sept. 8 for DUII.
Bailey Jeffrey Allman, 23, of Salem, in the 300 block of Ecols Street N. on Sept. 7 for fourth-degree assault.
Carlos Leos Jr., 38, of Monmouth, near S. Pacific Highway W. and Hoffman Road on Sept. 10 for unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Carlos Leos Jr., 38, of Monmouth, near S. Pacific Highway W. and Hoffman Road on Sept. 10 on a warrant for probation violation.
Rusty Amos Arp, 35, of Monmouth, in the 1500 block of Madrona Street E. on Sept. 11 on a warrant for probation violation.
Kimberly Ann Fouse, 31, of Salem, in the 1900 block of Madrona Street E. on Sept. 12 for second-degree criminal trespass.
Brenton Daniel Reddy, 20, of Salem, near Knox Street N. and Jackson Street E. on Sept. 15 for DUII.
Samuel Aaron Tucker Bettiol, 31, of Salem, near Main Street E. and Atwater Street N. on Sept. 17 for DUII.
Alexis Gloria Diaz, 24, of Monmouth, near Highway 99 and Church Street E .on Sept. 18 for failure to return suspended/revoked/canceled license.
Michael Stanton Richard, 19, of Monmouth, near Ecols Street N. and Powell Street E on Sept. 18 for failure to carry/present operator’s license.
Francisco Daniel Servin Cortez, 21, of Salem, near Glazemeadow Street and Hoffman Road on Sept. 23 for DUII.
Jacob Wayne Heinz, 32, of Monmouth, in the 600 block of Clay Street E. on Sept. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.
