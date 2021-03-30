Polk County Flea Market opens
The Polk Flea Market opens on Sunday at the Polk County Fairgrounds, starting with early admission at 6 a.m. and regular admission at 9 a.m.
The market will take place in the main building, parking lot and building B at the fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Hwy. West, Rickreall.
Masks are required, unless you have a medical condition preventing you from wearing one. All COVID19 guidelines will be followed
Early admission Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, 6 - 9 a.m. $5
Regular admission 9 - 3 p.m. $1
For more information, Deb Thomas 503-428-8224
Donate blood to the Red Cross
Polk County residents have two chances to donate blood this week, in Independence on Thursday and in Dallas on Monday.
The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to help refuel the blood supply.
The Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR® to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those donating in April have a chance to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500® and be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice.
You can give blood at the following locations:
Dallas — April 5 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Dallas High School, 1250 Holman Ave.
Independence — April 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 4395 Independence Highway.
Wyden to hold online town hall
Sen. Ron Wyden will hold on online town hall meeting in Polk County at 2 p.m. on April 8.
Polk County’s will be the last of a series of online forums Wyden will hold, hosted by People’s Town Hall.
Wyden has postponed in-person town halls until such gatherings are deemed safe. Polk County residents who have questions: https://tinyurl.com/c475aswt.
