Veterans Day fireworks show
The Dallas community celebrates its hometown heroes and all U.S. military veterans with a fireworks show at LaCreole Middle School on Veteran’s Day. The city wishes to honor and give appreciation to all women and men serving, or who have served, in the U.S. military.
The Dallas Veteran’s Day Firework Show will begin shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. The fireworks will be lit off from the ball fields at LaCreole Middle School, but can be seen from most anywhere in the city. KMWV 98.3 FM will play a musical tribute to go along with the fireworks.
Help needed for light display
Want to help provide a little Christmas Cheer?
The city of Dallas needs volunteers to assist with setting up a drive-thru light display in Dallas City Park on Nov. 20 starting at 9 a.m.
Volunteers are asked to meet at the Southwest Academy Street entrance to the park to begin hanging lights on trees and buildings. Hot drinks and refreshments will be served.
Polk County Women in Business meets
The next meeting of the Polk County Women in Business will be at Salt Creek Cider House on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The series of networking events is a joint effort by the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce and Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, see the DACC’s Facebook page.
Panthers Kids Wrestling begins
The Panthers Kids Wrestling program will begin practice on Tuesday. Practices will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays with tournaments on Saturdays around the valley. The first tournament will be at Sweethome High School on Nov. 27.
No registration fees are required this year. First through fifth graders only. Practices are in the Central High School mat room located in the alumni gym.
Contact Vidal Pena for more details, 503-999-0501.
Monmouth Library hosts Funtastic Physics
The library will host a virtual science program, Funtastic Physics, on Friday at 10 a.m.
Students will use everyday toys to explore the laws physics, and join a videotaped space mission and observe how the toys will behave in space. Topics include action and reaction, force applications, inertia, momentum, and Newton’s laws of motion. Participants are asked to download the Toys in Space worksheet before the presentation.
The virtual link for the program is tinyurl.com/mplomsi.
Visit Santa early this year
Jolly Ole St. Nick will be in Dallas and Monmouth early this year for a chance for children to get a photo and drop off their early Christmas wish lists.
Santa will be in Dallas on Nov. 10 (today) from 2 to 5 p.m. at 775 E. Ellendale Ave.
He will be in Polk County again on Nov. 17 at the Monmouth Library, 168 Ecols St. S., from 2 to 5 p.m.
Families can sign up for the Polk County Adopt-a-Family Program at both Santa visits.
Monmouth Library holds story walk
Read “Bear Came Along,” by Richard T. Morris while walking through Monmouth’s Gentle Woods Park in Monmouth Public Library’s new story walk.
Go along with Bear and his new friends at the park, 600 Olive Way E.
