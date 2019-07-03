WILLAMINA — Celebrate the 70th anniversary of Willamina’s fireworks display on Independence Day at Old-Fashioned Fourth of July.
There is a pancake breakfast fundraiser, logging show, car show, arm wrestling competition, 5K fun run/walk, and parade. The day caps off with a bang with fireworks at 10 p.m.
For early birds, the celebration kicks off Wednesday (today) with a barbecue and live music in Lamson Park. The picnic is a fundraiser for the fireworks display.
The Fourth begins with a fundraiser Kiwanis pancake breakfast complete with cakes, ham, eggs, and refreshments. The breakfast is at the West Valley Community Campus, the old high school-turned community center at 266 SE Washington St.
The 5K Fun Run begins 8 a.m. at the Willamina Middle School at 1100 NE Oaken Hills Drive. It’s hosted by the Willamina High School Wrestling Club and supports the cross-country program.
The town honors its timber town past with the Logging Show, a revived tradition that features contests for ax throwing, relay races, a pole climb, logging competitions, and trucks and equipment on display. The Logging Show will be located at the West Valley Community Campus in Willamina. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
The West Valley Community Campus will host the classic car show, arm wrestling competition, and fireworks later in the evening.
The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and travels through Main Street. Registration from is 4 to 5 p.m. There is no cost to be in the parade, and everyone is welcome to participate.
Top prizes go to floats in several categories
A free shuttle will run downtown to all events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a map and schedule of events available at the information booth downtown, as well as at most businesses and at WVCC.
