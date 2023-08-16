La Sonora Dinamita is a Colombian musical group that plays cumbia, a tropical music genre from Colombia but popular throughout Latin America. As one of the first cumbia groups to reach international success, La Sonora Dinamita is credited with helping to popularize the genre throughout Latin America and the world. They bring their international sensation to the Independence River’s Edge Concerts in the Park on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Riverview Amphitheater in Independence. In 1981, La Sonora Dinamita released its first successful recordings, such as the classic “Mi Cucu.” While the group’s lineup has changed, it has always featured a strong female vocalist to accompany its 10-piece brass instrumentation, including Margarita Vargas (la Diosa de La Cumbia), Mélida Yará (La India Meliyará), Vilma Díaz (La Diva de La Cumbia), Susana Velasquez and other female vocalists and also several male vocalists. The current lineup features Elsa López and Lucho Argaín. Learn more about at La Sonora Dinamita www.sonoradinamita.com. Opening at 6 p.m. is Son de Cuba.
