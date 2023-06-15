Dallas Cemetery District was awarded a grant from the Oregon Heritage Program at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Historic Cemeteries Commission.
The total amount of the grant is $4,790. The state contributed $2,485 and $2,305 came from the Dallas Cemetery District ($465) and ($1,340) in individual donations. The Dallas Retirement Village Foundation also chipped in $500. The District wishes to sincerely thank all who contributed to this award.
The grant is destined to repair and stand up 21 decorative stones in the oldest Pioneer Section of the cemetery. The Dallas Cemetery received its first grant from the state in 2021 for 21 additional historic decorative cemetery stones.
The restoration of these 21 stones will be accomplished later this year and early in 2024 by Historic Preservation North West out of Albany.
In the meantime, the Dallas Cemetery needs volunteers to help clean and restore monuments throughout the older sections of the cemetery. Training is available. To volunteer, call (503) 623-5757. Volunteering in the cemetery gives you a real sense of accomplishment and is an excellent way to get some mild to moderate exercise.
A brochure on the history of the Dallas Cemetery is now available at the district office, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A district web-site will soon be available to the public to find out more about Dallas Cemetery.
If you would like to donate money towards a Phase 3 Grant application and future improvements to the Pioneer Section of the cemetery, send donations to Dallas Cemetery District, P. O. Box 512, Dallas, Oregon, 97338.
