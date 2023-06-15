Dallas Cemetery

Volunteer Ruby Garmon cleans a headstone at the Dallas Cemetery.

 

Dallas Cemetery District was awarded a grant from the Oregon Heritage Program at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Historic Cemeteries Commission.

The total amount of the grant is $4,790. The state contributed $2,485 and $2,305 came from the Dallas Cemetery District ($465) and ($1,340) in individual donations. The Dallas Retirement Village Foundation also chipped in $500. The District wishes to sincerely thank all who contributed to this award.

