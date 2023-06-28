La Creole Node

This city map shows development master plans within the La Creole Node in northeast Dallas.

 Map by city of Dallas

The city of Dallas is hosting a La Creole Node Master Plan open house event Aug. 2 from 4-6 p.m. at Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St. This event aims to engage the community and provide insights into the La Creole Node Master Plan, a development initiative to shape the future the city.

The La Creole Node Master Plan is a comprehensive blueprint that outlines the vision for sustainable growth and development within the La Creole Node in northeast Dallas. It encompasses a range of aspects, including land use, transportation, infrastructure and community amenities. This open house event offers an opportunity for residents, businesses and stakeholders to learn more about the plan’s key components and provide valuable feedback.

