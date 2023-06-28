The city of Dallas is hosting a La Creole Node Master Plan open house event Aug. 2 from 4-6 p.m. at Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St. This event aims to engage the community and provide insights into the La Creole Node Master Plan, a development initiative to shape the future the city.
The La Creole Node Master Plan is a comprehensive blueprint that outlines the vision for sustainable growth and development within the La Creole Node in northeast Dallas. It encompasses a range of aspects, including land use, transportation, infrastructure and community amenities. This open house event offers an opportunity for residents, businesses and stakeholders to learn more about the plan’s key components and provide valuable feedback.
During the event, attendees will have the chance to interact with city officials, planners, and experts involved in the La Creole Node Master Plan. They will gain insights into the goals, strategies and potential benefits of this visionary project. Additionally, participants will be encouraged to share their thoughts, suggestions and concerns, allowing for a collaborative dialogue that helps shape the future of the community.
To further enhance accessibility and engagement, the city of Dallas has established an online hub for the La Creole Node Master Plan at https://la-creole-node-master-plan-gtpdr.hub.arcgis.com. The online hub lists comprehensive information, project updates and opportunities to provide feedback. The online hub also serves as a convenient platform for those unable to attend the Open House in person.
For more information, go to the online hub address or contact the city of Dallas Economic & Community Development Department at (503) 831-3571.
