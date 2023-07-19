On Friday, July 21 the Dallas Library host author/illustrator Kerrilynn Wilson at 6:30 p.m. Wilson grew up right here in Dallas and now lives in Portland. Her graphic novel “The Faint of Heart” explores questions such as: What would you do if you were the only person left with a heart? The only person left who felt anything at all? Would you give in to the pressure to conform?
Part speculative fiction and part cautionary tale, “The Faint of Heart” questions morality and the feelings that seem too big to contain. A review in Kirkus stated “The artwork effectively sets the scene, with bursts of color popping throughout an otherwise black-and-white landscape, reflecting the monochromatic, heartless reality of June’s world.”
Though Wilson lives in Portland she says “her mind tends to wander to made up places in her head filled with flying jellyfish and birds that eat the stars.”
Her book will be available for purchase and signing. This free event is made possible with funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition. For more information, contact the Dallas Public Library at (503) 623-2633 or visit the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Then, on July 22, Donn Anderson, Dallas resident and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, presents another in the Dallas Public Library Astronomy and Space Exploration Series at 2 p.m.
The presentation “SKYLAB AT 50: Our First Space Station” looks at what happened after the Apollo Moon Missions ended. Hardware planned for canceled Apollo missions was repurposed into a gigantic, for its time, Earth orbiting solar observatory and research lab.
Launched into orbit in May of 1973, Skylab was the beginning of humans living in low earth orbit that eventually led to the International Space Station. Come learn more about Skylab’s development, its severe damage at launch, the heroic work astronauts did to save it, the three different crews each staying longer than the last, its triumph, and its fate.
Anderson is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. His presentations are always fun and informative. This free event is for space enthusiasts of all ages, and those who like science in general. For more information, call (503)-623-2633. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Dallas Library.
