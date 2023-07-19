Skylab

On Friday, July 21 the Dallas Library host author/illustrator Kerrilynn Wilson at 6:30 p.m. Wilson grew up right here in Dallas and now lives in Portland. Her graphic novel “The Faint of Heart” explores questions such as: What would you do if you were the only person left with a heart? The only person left who felt anything at all? Would you give in to the pressure to conform?

Part speculative fiction and part cautionary tale, “The Faint of Heart” questions morality and the feelings that seem too big to contain. A review in Kirkus stated “The artwork effectively sets the scene, with bursts of color popping throughout an otherwise black-and-white landscape, reflecting the monochromatic, heartless reality of June’s world.”

