The Dallas Library presents master storyteller Alton Chung Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main Street.
Chung will tell a new round of seldom-heard stories of events from WWII featuring Japanese Americans. His stories are introspective, sometimes humorous, and always contemplative and uplifting. He will relate the story of Takejiro Higa who became part of the U.S. Military Intelligence Service, the Japanese Language Soldiers and his role in the invasion of Okinawa. He will tell about Ben Kuroki, a gunner on a B-24 Bomber in Europe and the sole Japanese American approved to fly in B-29s in the Pacific. Kuroki was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with two oak leaf clusters for a second and third award, the Air Medal with five oak leaf clusters, and the Distinguished Service Medal.
