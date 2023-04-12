The Dallas Library on April 14 at 7 p.m., hosts Jon Raymond, author of “Denial,” 2023 Oregon Book Award finalist for the Ken Kesey Award for Fiction.
Raymond is best known for writing the novels “The Half-Life” and “Rain Dragon,” and his latest novel “Denial.” In 2008, Raymond published his first collection of short stories, “Livability,” which won the Oregon Book Award’s Ken Kesey Award for Fiction in 2009. The collection was also a Barnes & Noble “Discover Great New Writers” selection. Two stories from that collection (“Old Joy” and “Train Choir”) were adapted into feature films directed by Kelly Reichardt.
As a screenwriter, Raymond wrote the original scripts for “Meek’s Cutoff” and “Night Moves.” He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his teleplay writing on the HBO miniseries, “Mildred Pierce.” One review touted, “His book ‘Denial’ is both a page-turning speculative suspense novel and a powerful existential inquisition about the perilous moment in which we currently live.” The characters grapple with issues such as What is the nature of justice and punishment? How does one contend with mortality when the planet itself is dying?
His book will be available for purchase and signing by the author. This free event is made possible with funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition. For more information, contact the Dallas Public Library at (503) 623-2633 or go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
