The Dallas Library on April 14 at 7 p.m., hosts Jon Raymond, author of “Denial,” 2023 Oregon Book Award finalist for the Ken Kesey Award for Fiction.

Raymond is best known for writing the novels “The Half-Life” and “Rain Dragon,” and his latest novel “Denial.” In 2008, Raymond published his first collection of short stories, “Livability,” which won the Oregon Book Award’s Ken Kesey Award for Fiction in 2009. The collection was also a Barnes & Noble “Discover Great New Writers” selection. Two stories from that collection (“Old Joy” and “Train Choir”) were adapted into feature films directed by Kelly Reichardt.

