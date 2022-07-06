Dallas Rotary President Tim Ray recognized eight Rotarians for their service to the club and community during the annual installation and award dinner held at Dallas City Park on June 28.
Eileen DiCicco, a member of the Dallas Rotary Club since 2016, was named Rotarian of the Year.
“Eileen has spearheaded many projects during a transitional year of virtual, in-person and hybrid meetings due to COVID. She serves as chair of our Community and World Service Committee, is a member of our Peacebuilders Committee, and a past president,” said Ray, who presented the award as one of his last official acts for the 2021-22 Rotary year.
Also recognized for their Service Above Self were Lu Ann Meyer, Brian Latta, Gary Jones, Jake Stamas, Wayne Swanson, Clint Branum and Bob Ottaway.
During the Installation and Awards gathering, Ray recapped accomplishments achieved during the past year including:
- Scholarships to four Dallas High School seniors
- Placement of 20 peace poles around Dallas
- Sending $2,500 in support for Ukrainian refugees through The Rotary Foundation
- Grants and support to Dallas Food Bank, The Kindness Club, Rise to Shine Education Foundation and Dallas Parks Department
- Holiday gifts to 12 children through Adopt-a-Family
- 15,336 meals to community members through the annual food/funds drive
Log In
