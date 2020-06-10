INDEPENDENCE — Reservations are required for the drive-in movie series in Independence.
A reservation form will be posted on the event’s Facebook page at 9 a.m. on Mondays. Movies will be shown Thursday nights at Independence Sports Park, 10 Deanne Dr. through July 9.
The number of vehicles is limited to 150.
Movies will begin at dusk each week, starting approximately between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.
Vehicles will be allowed to enter at 7:30 p.m.,
No cars will be allowed in after the movie begins.
Independence Cinema will be offering drive-up concessions.
Other local businesses will have grab-and-go meals and dessert options and there will be local vendors onsite at the drive-in.
The city asks that people remain in their vehicles while at the drive-in. If you do need to leave your vehicle to use the restroom or grab snacks, respect the physical distancing recommendations and keep at least six feet between you and others at all times.
The movies are free to attend, but cash donations will be accepted at the entrance for each movie, with all funds raised benefiting local businesses through a rent relief lottery.
Independence Drive-in Movie Series
June 11 – Jurassic Park
June 18 - Frozen 2
June 25 - Avengers:End Game
July 2 – Moana
July 9 – to be determined
