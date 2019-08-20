MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — The Central High School Power Peers Panther Pantry will offer something new this year: formal and semi-formal attire.
Corben Eastwood, 16, decided to collect items for a Prom Pantry for his Eagle Scout project.
Eastwood, of Independence, has been a Scout since he was 11. He’s a member of Troop 7030.
When contemplating a project for his Eagle Scout, this was the first thing that came to mind, and he went with it, he said.
“I heard a lot of kids couldn’t afford formal clothing (for dances),” Eastwood said. “I thought I could do this and help them out.”
He reached out to local businesses to spread the word about his project and had a booth at CHS during registration.
Monday, he and handful of volunteers sorted through the clothing at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Monmouth.
More than 100 dresses were donated, said Brie Eastwood, Corben’s mother.
“We had jewelry donated from a local lady who makes jewelry,” she said.
Add to that several pairs of dressy shoes for girls and a few suits for boys.
Corben said they could use a few more pairs of shoes for boys, sizes 7 through 12.
The Prom Pantry collection is now part of the Panther Pantry. Any additional donations can be given directly to the pantry. For more information: email chspowerpeers@central.k12.or.us.
