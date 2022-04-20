The Independence Elks Lodge #1950 Elk recently honored Michael Lee as its Elks Lodge Officer of the Year and Bria Dezotell as its Elk of the Year for 2021-22.
Bria Dezotell, of Dallas, has been a member for less than a year but has stepped up in many meaningful ways. She and husband, fellow lodge member Tim, have contributed significantly to making, serving, and cleaning up after Friday Night Dinners. Bria helps where the help is most needed without ever being asked. You will find her clearing tables after comedy shows, serving meals, helping at their many events, and simply being the positive presence that is much needed. Bria will be stepping up to serve in the role as our Fourth Year Trustee. Bria is the epitome of a genuine, humble, and caring person and we are lucky to have her, Tim, and wonderful family serve our lodge.
Within seven months of being a member, Michael Lee, of Independence, has become the true meaning of being an Elk. He stepped into the role of Loyal Knight in August 2021 and was recently installed as the 2022-23 Leading Knight. Public relations have come alive with Mike’s great posters and weekly event updates. He serves as our backup bartender and puts on monthly fundraiser comedy shows. Other Lodges have taken notice and have contacted him for his expertise. He does it while working full-time and going to school to get his master’s degree.
