Enlightened Theatrics in collaboration with Salem’s Historic Grand Theatre, present “The Rainbow Fish Musical” May 13-15.
“The Rainbow Fish” is part of Enlightened Theatrics ongoing educational theatre program The Opportunity Series 2022. The musical tells the story of Rainbow Fish, with shiny, multi-colored scales making it the most beautiful fish in all the world, and the only one of its kind. When Rainbow Fish refuses to share its scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Together with a silly starfish, a wise octopus and another friendly fish, Rainbow Fish might just learn the value of friendship, and the joy of sharing what you have with others. “The Rainbow Fish Musical” features a local cast from partnering elementary and middle schools.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 with discount pricing for ages 12 and below at $10. Tickets are on sale now at www.EnlightenedTheatrics.org, by calling (503) 585-3427, or by stopping the box office, Suite 209 at 187 High St. NE, in Salem.
