Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — In her five years running the MaMere’s Guest House in Monmouth, innkeeper Emily McNulty said they’ve had a lot of interest in guests wanting maps guiding them to local attractions during their stay.
So, she and the other board members of the Oregon Bed and Breakfast Guild (OBBG) put their heads together, then put pen to paper to develop a map that would encourage regional travelers to hit the road and seize the summer with authentic and safe outdoor experiences reachable with one-tank of gas.
Their target? The numerous, picturesque waterfalls throughout the state.
“In my research, I discovered a central database of waterfalls didn’t exist for Oregon. It’s such a pristine state with great waterfalls, wanted to promote and capitalize on the one of the perks of Oregon, utilizing a B&B guild to help promote them,” McNulty said.
The result was a huge, easy to follow doodle map.
The Oregon Trail of Waterfalls is a limited edition, double-sided map illustrated by artist Victoria Buchkova. Measuring 24-inches by 18-inches down, each map will be carefully folded and mailed free-of-charge to travelers upon request, while supplies last.
And McNulty said it’s just in time for a newly reopened state after the COVID-19 travel restrictions have been lifted.
“We really tried to think of everything you’d want to see and do while you’re here,” McNulty said. “We’re so very excited that travel restrictions have eased and we’re looking forward to making many more seasonally-inspired breakfasts and meeting new friends from all over the globe.”
She explained while the state of Oregon has many more bed and breakfasts than are listed on the map, they only included the ones who belong to the OBBG.
“The guild is a networking group that supports other B&B owners,” McNulty explained. “The other thing about the guild, apart other inns, the B&Bs are inspected at a higher level, providing a high quality standard of service.”
MaMere’s Guest House, and Monmouth’s other B&B, Arlie Farm, are two of 29 OBBG members featured on the front of the map along with more than 80 must-see waterfalls across the state.
McNulty said the B&Bs and waterfalls are in color, with the remaining landmarks and terrain are in black and white, “to afford adults an unexpected moment of quiet, and the opportunity to envision their own adventure and color their course.”
The back on the map highlights various bits of information, like the many Oregon food trails, Instagram-worthy drives, popular in-state movie spots and scenic bikeways. McNulty emphasized Oregon has the only scenic bikeway program in the United States with 17 routes that pedal across desert highways, geological wonders and seaside routes.
McNulty encourages travelers to visit www.oregontrailofwaterfalls.com before hitting the road to order their free limited-edition map, while supplies last. Be aware, while using the interactive map on the website, clicking on a specific waterfall does not link directly to a description of that specific waterfall. Rather, the link goes to the full listing of all the waterfalls and you must scroll down to find the one for which you’re looking.
McNulty said with the end of the pandemic approaching, this has been the busiest travel season since she and her brother have owned the MaMere’s Guest House.
“The light is finally visible at the end of this long, long tunnel, and it’s time we embrace the pristine beauty that Oregon offers” said McNulty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.