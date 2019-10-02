RICKREALL — Moonfall Theater celebrates opening its 29th year with a show of show tunes, “Moonfall-Sational” on Friday and Saturday nights running through Oct. 12.
The cast of Zachary Brehm, Marlene Cox, Bev Shein, Jan Rickert and Bill Brown put on a musical performance sprinkled with humor.
“The cast consists of professional entertainers donating their time for local non-profits,” said Marlene Cox, who operates the theater located on a farm at 11140 Orrs Corner Road, Rickreall. “Moonfall is described as a cross between The Carol Burnett Show and Saturday Night in regards to tone of humor with great Broadway music in between.”
During the show, Brehm performs “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” Cox provides advice on “100 Easy Ways to Lose a Man,” and Brown sings “Mr. Cellophane,” from the musical “Chicago.” Dobie Long arranged the music for the show and accompanies the singers.
Each night, proceeds from the show are donated to a local non-profit: Friday – Friendship Force; Saturday – Relay for Life; Oct. 11 – Polk Community Development Corporation; and Oct. 12 – Philanthropic Educational Organization (offers college scholarships to women).
Admission is $20. Seating is at 7:20 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Wine and desserts are served. Call 503-917-9243 for tickets.
