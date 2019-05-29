DALLAS — This Saturday, you have an opportunity to experience more than 20 wineries, cideries and a brewery without having to leave town at the second annual Dallas Art & Wine Walk.
The event, hosted by the Dallas Downtown Association and 22 downtown merchants, is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
“You can actually walk it,” said Lyndsey Mason, the chairwoman of the event’s organizing committee. “You don’t have to get in your car and drive anywhere. It’s all within walking distance.”
This year’s event builds on the success of the first, which took place in May 2018.
“It was very relaxed, and everybody had a good time,” Mason said. “Everybody took time to visit with the wineries and the merchants. It was just a really great way to spend the afternoon.”
Mason said people can visit all the stops, or pick those you would like to visit and spend more time in each. A wine glass, 10 tasting tickets, a map of the stops, a passport to collect stamps at each merchant, and a raffle ticket come with each ticket.
Participants can earn more raffle tickets, one for every five stamps on their passports. The grand raffle prize is a wine tour for up to 14 on the Crush Wine Bar’s “Limobus.” Other wine tours, bottles of wine and gift baskets with local products also are on the raffle list.
Along with tasting options at every stop, many will have musicians, and two will feature local artists. All submissions for the inaugural mural contest in Dallas’ “She flies with her own wings,” will be on display during the event.
“The (Dallas) Yoga (and Balance) studio is going to become the artist studio,” Mason said. “Everything that was submitted for the wings project will be on display, as well as the winners. Then we will have a couple local artists who will be in there. Then we have another artist who is going to be in Willamette Valley Fiber, because we ran out of room in the artist gallery.”
If you need a break from the libations, there are five water stops on the way stocked with water donated by Oregon Rain.
Gabriel Leon, DDA manager, said Saturday’s event is a time to discover or rediscover downtown Dallas and enjoy what the area has to offer.
“We are situated in a really unique county in a lot of ways,” he said. “We’re sitting right on top of the Van Duzer Corridor American Viticulture Area. Those are things that we need to emphasize.”
Mason added she hopes people will take the time to check out the businesses they visit and chat with the people serving wine, beer and cider. Also, if you like what you are tasting, you can purchase a glass or bottle at any of the stops.
“There’s a lot more out there than I think people realize,” she said. “We have some really good wines in this area.”
Cheers to music, art and wine
What: Dallas Art & Wine Walk.
Where: Downtown Dallas. Day-of tickets can be purchased at 101 SW Mill St., Dallas.
When: Saturday, 12 to 4 p.m.
Tickets: $20 in advance. Purchase them online on Facebook, or on the DDA’s website, dallasdowntownassociation.org. Tickets are sold at Pressed, Some Things, Taters, Latitude, Sassy’s Kegs & Eggs, and Karma Coffee in Dallas; and Crush Wine Bar in Monmouth.
Day-of tickets are $25. Online only: Participants can purchase dual tickets for both the Dallas event and Discover M-I Town in Monmouth-Independence June 14-16 for $25.
Of note: To see a video of merchants and wineries participating, go to dallasdowntownassociation.org, under the “Events” tab.
Volunteers are needed. To help, contact Gabriel Leon at ddaprogrammanager@gmail.com.
Artists
- All pieces from the Wings Project
- Craig Downs
- Susan Morrill
- Gramma's Sewing Basket
Musicians
- Old Field Road Band
- Out of Compliance
- Mart Sturdevant
- Benji Burgess
- Skittish
- Kevin Hamler-Dupras
- Mojestyx
- Zach Brehm
- Moonfall Players
- LuAnn Ritts
- Huff & Meade
- Richard Nosiglia
- Greg Tackett
- TK Dart
- Truman Price
