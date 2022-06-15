Itemizer-Observer
As Tim English was marching in band across Western Oregon State College, he never envisioned one day walking in his father’s or grandfather’s shoes into the family business.
Now at age 51, English conveys his family ties, his role as a third-generation realtor, in his Realty Group’s slogan, “Making real estate dreams come true one generation at a time.”
His grandfather, Gordon, originally built airplanes for Lockhead Vega in California where he met and married Ana, an original Rosie the Riveter. After starting his own machine shop, Angor Precision Parts, Gordon moved his family to Dallas, built their family home, and continued operating his machine shop.
He soon developed an interest in real estate and by 1973 he got a waiver to open his own agency after just two years selling homes, Angor Realty.
Tim said his dad, Gordon Jr., came back from Vietnam in the Navy, got his own real estate license and went into business with his dad.
“My earliest memories are being with dad and grandpa in the real estate office,” Tim recalled.
By 1980, his grandfather transitioned into property management, which he would do for the remainder of his working life. His father got out of real estate and bought the local Montgomery Ward Catalog Store on Court Street which he operated until the company closed all its catalog stores. He bought out his dad’s business and eventually sold it to Ruth Wright, who owns and operates Angor, LLC today.
Meanwhile, Tim had no plans to pursue a career in real estate. Rather, he went to Western Oregon State College (now Western Oregon University) to be a music teacher. There, he met his wife, Sheri. She played the flute, he played percussion and they married in 1992. After she graduated in 1993, he was called up to active duty from the Marine Corps Reserves. However, he likes to say while his compatriots went to the Kuwait Desert, he went to the Mojave Desert – the Marine Base at 29 Palms.
After transferring to Corbin University, Tim said he felt the call into the church ministry, using his music degree to become a worship pastor.
His vocation took him, his wife and growing family to Missouri and Colorado.
It was during these last 10 years that Tim learned his mom had developed early onset dementia in her 60s.
With time running out to reconnect with her in 2017, he said there were no seminary positions open to take him back to Dallas.
“And, oh, by the way. We had 12 kids,” he added, exasperating the situation of finding a home big enough to house them all.
He got on Craig’s List to expand his search for job opportunities. With a construction background, he found a remodeler position out of Keizer. The other job he saw was on a real estate team out of Salem. “I hadn’t thought of real estate since I was a little kid,” English recalled. “Hmm, there’s somewhere I could be getting professional income outside my experience and still feed a large family.”
So, he sent a resume with no sales experience to Amy McCloud of McClould Group network with Keller Williams Capital City. He found they had similar values, work ethics, and were both former Marines. They immediately hit it off.
They put their Colorado house on market and moved in with his mom and stepdad out on the old family farm.
This is the point the story takes a dark turn. After just three weeks on the job, his mom and stepdad headed out to the coast to get away from the 108-degree August flash heatwave.
“They were coming back on Highway 20, on a stretch of highway called Klein Hill, in the passing lane,” English described. “They don’t know if he fell asleep or had a heart attack, but he drifted into oncoming traffic,” crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing them both and the other driver.
“After three weeks, I thought I was going to be here to take care of my mom and all of sudden she’s gone,” English said.
After some time off, he started real estate school, got his license and found out he actually enjoyed selling homes. He even found a lot of similarities between being a pastor and selling real estate.
“It involves all the important intersections of life - marriage, babies born, divorce, deaths in family, job relocation. You need someone to come along side of them to help make important decisions,” English said.
In just his third year on the team, English was buyer’s agent of year for Salem Keller Williams Brokerage, having sold 35 homes that year. He learned the average agent sells 8 in a year.
Last year, in 2021, with historic low inventories, English was faced with another set of challenges. In May he got a mild case of COVID, but it gave him two weeks off to really think where headed with real estate career.
“It was a huge benefit to be on a team,” he said. “But after I talked to my wife and my business coach, I saw myself in Dallas, where my people are.”
In June 2021, he moved into his dad’s old office on Oak Street after it went up for sale from the insurance agent who had it before him. He’s even scheduled a grand opening ribbon cutting in a couple weeks.
While his grandpa passed away before getting the chance to follow his real estate career, his dad got to experience the transition.
“It was kinda fun to talk real estate with him,” Tim recalled. “The way it’s done now is totally different than the way he did it in the 70s. He looked on with admiration, saying how ‘you’re doing it with way more than I did.’”
For example, English said way back before the Internet, agents had a MLS listing book.
“It’s like yellow pages, but all black and white. It was up to agents to find a listing that matched their clients’ needs then line up showings and tour with the client. That person didn’t have access to the listings,” English said.
“Now, we still have people who think that way, that it’s my job to find them a house. I tell them you have way more time to look for a house than I ever will. I’ll help with the search off the MLS. But it’s not my job to find the house. I’ll negotiate contracts and look out for their best interest, the investment side of purchase. I’m just like CPA or financial planner for making a purchase,” he added.
With a lot of family still in the Dallas area, English thinks he was more surprised to be in the family business than the family was.
“Moving back after 20+ years, moving back to the family farm (and eventually owning it) and getting into real estate, from afar, that makes total sense,” he said. “For me, it was a huge life change that I never saw coming.”
So far, none of his 12 kids are set to follow in his realtor’s footsteps. Two have joined the military, oldest Debora in the Marines and Elijah in the Navy. His wife Sheri homeschooled all the kids, ensuring they all also knew how to play at least two instruments. Two more are proving to be excellent musicians – Nathaniel, a junior at Santiam High School with his own band and recorded songs, and Zach, 15, who’s played drums since before he could reach the pedals.
English said he’s building his real-estate team and hopes to add other agents in the future. His main goal is to continue to serve the people of Polk County, “making their real estate dreams come true one generation at a time.”
“The slogan is a play on longevity, realizing how long the family has been here, going to be here, that can help you, help your kids, help your parents, make those transitions, to sell real estate when you need to,” English said.
“What I love about it, I don’t have to be a salesman. The homes sell themselves,” he added. “When a person falls in love with a house, I don’t really have to do anything. My job is to watch out for them. Negotiate contracts for them and advise them.”
And if any of his six kids still living at home wish to follow in his footsteps, he wouldn’t dare advise them any other way.
