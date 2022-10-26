Trammart News Service
Over the past 18 months, Trammart News has conducted a series of profiles on those at the helm of judicial and law enforcement services in Polk County.
This is the second and concluding part on Judge Norm Hill, who has served as a circuit judge for the county during the past decade, and as presiding judge of Polk County’s Circuit Court since 2018. With candor and thoughtfulness, Hill answered questions from Trammart News both about his professional life and his personal journey.
Question: What was your early life like?
Hill: In 1967, my parents bought the small three-bedroom, one-bath house I grew up in, where my mother still lives in today. Like most of our neighbors, my parents had good paying, family wage jobs. We lived in a stable neighborhood on a street with families a lot like our own. It was working class, but it was safe and provided access to decent public schools.
Things changed dramatically for our family about the time I started kindergarten. My father suffered a massive heart attack that left him permanently disabled and physically and profoundly impacted his mental health. About that same time, my mother’s job was eliminated as part of corporate restructuring and she took on the role of supporting the family financially, sometimes at minimum wage.
Even as a young child I was acutely aware that our family was struggling financially and that our home life was very different from my friends.
Question: How did your parents make their living, without college?
Hill: Before he was disabled, my dad worked for McDonnell Douglas building airplanes and ran a service station. My mother worked as bookkeeper for a locally owned grocery store chain.
Question: You said you had the kind of upbringing that included dealing with your dad’s mental illness and poverty – was this solely the result of your father becoming disabled following a heart attack when you were just starting school?
Hill: After my father became disabled, he was withdrawn, angry and bitter. And his emotions were almost always unpredictable, you never knew what might set him off. It was like living in the fear of a grizzly bear that might appear any time.
Question: How would you characterize your dad’s illness?
Hill: As a kid, I didn’t understand it, I just knew it felt unsafe. Even Christmas morning didn’t break his pattern of avoiding us. He would gather his presents without a word and retreat to his room. When we were in elementary school, he would lock my little brother and me out of the house after school until my mother came home in the evening. But other times, he would explode in anger. He could be very cruel both verbally and emotionally. I also know his impulsiveness with finances was very hard on my mother who had to bear the full brunt of his illness and shelter us as best she could.
Question: You said your family had stability, but that sounds like neglect, even abuse. What do you mean?
Hill: My father lived at home, but rarely interacted with us. I still remember how strange it was that he would stay in his room and sleep almost all day. He ate all his meals in his bedroom, separate from the family. You could go weeks living in an 1100-square-foot house and not exchange two words.
Question: You sound remarkably sanguine about this…
Hill: I am very aware of how lucky I have been. I had great mentors, both professional and personal that gave me insight into myself and the world around me. I had numerous second chances when I fell short. And growing up in a safe and stable neighborhood gave me opportunities that many people with my background never get.
Question: You just expressed what sounds like gratitude instead of regret.
Hill: Over the years, I came to understand this from the perspective of adulthood. My dad, who was very negative, was suffering from what I am fairly certain would now be called major depressive disorder. My mother usually left for work very early in the morning. When she came home, she made dinner and then collapsed asleep on the sofa. In a lot of ways, it felt like we were really on our own. My parents seemed overwhelmed with their own struggles. But they loved us and cared for us and were truly doing their best. We did not have to deal with substance abuse and having residential stability gave us a fighting chance.
Question: You have mentioned that no one in your family ever had gone to college. Why did you see it as a such an important goal?
Hill: Teachers were the only people I knew with college degrees. Getting a college education seemed a lot like winning the lottery. It seemed so out of reach. I remember on the day I was getting my diploma from college. I looked around and it seemed like I was crossing into this completely different world. But there were the other graduates, and they seemed like it was just an expected rite of passage. I felt so differently. I felt like my life was going to change, and it did.
Question: You said you loved books and history—was that a saving grace?
Hill: The turning point for me was community college. Most of my friends were attending four-year colleges after high school. I knew I didn’t have the grades or the money to go to a university, so I didn’t even try. Community college was life changing. It was totally different than high school. They treated you like an adult. You took classes you wanted to take. The readings, lectures and assignments were both interesting and challenging. And truth be told, I was a little older and a little more mature. My grades dramatically improved and for the first time I started seeing a connection between sustained intellectual effort and academic success.
Question: Before you went on to a four-year college, Long Beach State, how did you manage to pay for college?
Hill: Paying for school was challenging as my parents weren’t in a position to help financially. I worked three part-time jobs while attending school full time. I taught reading in an inner-city middle school as a classroom aide during the day. I provided after school care for the YMCA in the afternoon. And then I worked as an attendant at local gas station in the evening.
Question: Then you became a very young real estate agent, allowing you to get a university degree, is that right? Did you ever get the full college experience?
Hill: I joined the debate team at Long Beach State and it became a huge part of my life. Debate is where I learned to think on my feet. It’s where I learned how to structure an argument. It’s where I learned how to think deeply about complex subjects and not give up until I found solutions. It’s also where I discovered I was really good at thinking outside the box. Most importantly, however, debate is where I met my wife. She was the team captain and one of the best debaters in the country.
Question: It sounds like your wife had a huge positive influence on you…
Hill: For reasons I have not fully understood for 30 years, she seems to like me. She was going to go to law school and I began thinking that a career in law might be all right. I liked the competitive nature of litigation. After all, it was sort of like getting paid for debating. In December of 1990 we took our final exams, took the LSAT and got married. We applied to Willamette and were both accepted. In the summer of 1991, we packed everything we owned in a very small U-Haul trailer and drove to Salem, Oregon.
Question: Then you became passionate about the law, right?
Hill: Law school was a total awakening for me. From the very beginning of my first year, I knew the law was what I was meant to do. I had never felt more comfortable in any endeavor I had ever encountered. I loved the complexity of the ideas, the argumentation and the rigor it took to do well. Initially, I was terrified I wouldn’t measure up. I studied harder than I thought possible and when final grades came out after the first year I was near the top of the class. My class standing also meant I was invited to join the law review, a significant honor.
Question: But you eventually became a partner in a firm known for real estate expertise. How did that happen?
Hill: My goal in law school was to be a criminal lawyer. I worked for a time for Polk County District Attorney Fred Avera. When I graduated in 1994, jobs were scarce and there were few opportunities for new criminal prosecutors. I took a job with Webb and Martinis, a small boutique firm in Salem specializing in real estate and business law. It turned out to be a great opportunity. I represented clients in everything from anti-trust cases to zoning. The best part of the practice were the clients. I loved getting to know people and understand their goals and challenges. I loved using my creativity to solve problems and hopefully make things better.
Question: is there a connection between your father’s illness and your interest in mental health needs among some accused of crimes?
Hill: What I am passionate about is mental health and its relationship to the criminal justice system. As a circuit judge I immediately saw challenge presented by defendants with mental illness. They would be convicted and placed on probation and told to go to Polk County Behavior Health. Some would go for a while. Some wouldn’t go at all. And many of the defendants would simply get sick again and commit new crimes with new victims. There just had to be a better way to help these folks stay engaged and get help. The safety of the community depends on that.
Question: This is how “Friday Court” got started? Can you explain that concept?
Hill: Former Polk County Commissioner Jennifer Wheeler and I convened a series of meetings in my chambers with stakeholders from around the county. We met with the sheriff, local law enforcement, the district attorney, behavioral health and parole and probation and local lawyers. We all shared our distinct understandings of the problem and worked collaboratively to come up with a solution. After almost of year of meetings, we launched Polk County’s mental health treatment court, known as Friday Court.
Friday Court was a radical concept for many of us. As part of their sentence or probation, defendants agreed to participate in intense mental health therapy and training. They received medication management and monitoring to make sure they were staying on their meds. They had intense supervision and support from their probation officer and access to other social services. And then every Friday morning they met with me in the courtroom to check in and see how they are doing.
Question: How do you remember it now that it has been discontinued?
Hill: Those Friday sessions were incredibly powerful because you could watch people get better week by week. They would start the process disorganized and distrustful. But as the weeks went on, they would start to see improvements with their medication. They gained skills and insights from therapy. I was very proud to work with those professionals and I was very disappointed when the county announced plans to cease supporting the project. But it was an amazing five years while it lasted.
Question: When was the passionate transformation into juvenile law?
Hill: I was involved in public service long before I took the bench. As a private citizen I was extremely active personally and professionally. Most of my personal involvement was with children. I was an active youth sports coach with the boys and girls club and Pop Warner football in West Salem and I was a long-time board member and president of the West Salem Little League. I coached high school mock trial teams at West Salem High School and as part of the Salem Coalition for Equality.
The big change was when I became one of the three circuit judges in Polk County, and I took over one third of the juvenile law docket. In juvenile court, the judge is responsible for overseeing dependency cases where the state seeks to intervene in family life due to abuse and neglect. It often means the state is seeking to remove children from their homes.
This is always traumatic for children. When I reflect on my own background, I realize our situation was one that easily could have been seen as requiring foster care. But I also know removing us would have been a huge mistake. As a judge, that realization makes me feel the full weight of that decision and I want to get it right. We cannot have children in unsafe situations, but we also have to make sure we only intervene when it’s absolutely necessary.
Question: You are also well known throughout the state for your efforts to improve Oregon’s judicial system. For example, you serve on the Council on Court Procedures with other judges and lawyers who study and draft changes to Oregon court rules.
Hill: Yes, and I am the chair of the Judicial Conduct Committee that educates and advises judges on their ethical obligations. I am also on the Presiding Judge Advisory Committee which advises the Chief Justice on issues that impact circuit courts across the state. I am a member of the Juvenile Education and Leadership Institute, and I am often called on to teach and speak at statewide conferences on juvenile law and judicial ethics issues. I also serve as a mentor to several other presiding judges across the state.
Question: Do you have any advice for young professionals just starting out in a career?
Hill: Growing up, my mother constantly told us, “It’s not what happens to you in life that matters, it’s what you do with it that counts.” Each of us, but especially those in public service, have a solemn obligation to make sure that the next person has more opportunities than we have. And we all have a limited time to make our contribution.
Question: Do you have anything else to add?
Hill: Yes, I want to emphasize that none of us work alone. I serve alongside an amazing group of judges. My colleagues – Judge Monte Campbell, Judge Rafael Caso, and Pro-Tem Judge Tim Park – are all experts in criminal law and procedure. They are full partners in our efforts to continuously improve the delivery of judicial services. We are served by an outstanding staff of clerks and court administrators who are committed to delivering the best service of any court in the state. I am profoundly grateful to serve with them.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
