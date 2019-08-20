Fiesta adds fireworks

INDEPENDENCE — The annual Community Fiesta is going to be hotter this year — they’ve added fire dancers and fireworks.
The two-day event at Riverview Park is free and open to the community, with a requested donation of $2.
Polk County Talent Contest winner Lisbeth Santillan is included in the entertainment lineup that features music and dancing from different genres.
Friday’s festivities are from noon to 10 p.m.
The 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. hour includes the crowning of the fiesta queen and the fire dancer.
Saturday is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. with Native American drumming and an all-day soccer tournament.
Performances will run throughout the day, with fireworks scheduled for 9:15 p.m.
There are some new food vendors, too, said Elena Peña, chair of the Fiesta, including tamales, pan dulce, homemade Mexican-style ice cream and fruit.
While the Community Fiesta, which started as the Mexican Fiesta, celebrates Latino culture, everyone is welcome. It has been held in some form for about 36 years.
Peña said she always tells people to remember who they dedicate the fiesta to every year.
“God is in control, and he’s always taking care of us,” She said.
Attend the party
Friday, Aug. 23
Noon - Fiesta opens
1:30 to 3 p.m. - Music, dancing and contests
4 to 5 p.m. - Miguel El Cachoro “One Man-Band”
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. - Alvarados Jr Band
7:30 to 8:30 p.m. - Informative presentations, Fiesta Queen Coronation, fire dancer
9 to 10 p.m. - Fantasmas Band
Saturday, Aug. 24
8:30-9 a.m. - Fiesta opening by Native American Drumming
• Beginning of Soccer Tournament all day
• Zumba with Studio Fuego
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - DJ’s Sonido Ilusion y Mega Master DJ
1 to 2:30 p.m. - Colores de America y Galegetza
2:30 to 3 p.m. - Children’s clown “Zepillin”
3 to 4:30 p.m. - Romance Band
4:30 to 4:45 p.m. - Old Men Dancers
4:45 to 5:45 p.m. - Danza Azteca Ameyaltonal Noreste
6 to 6:45 p.m. - Los Ayala
7 to 8 p.m. - Los Tenix,
8:15 to 9:15 p.m. - Los Cadetes de Emilio Garza
More information: 503-999-5043
