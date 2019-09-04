INDEPENDENCE — Hop & Heritage returns to Independence on Saturday with a slightly different format. Music and brews are still center stage, but the area will not be blocked off as it was last year.
“One of the big goals is to promote people going into local businesses instead of having a more traditional brew fest where you set up a central location,” said Kate Schwarzler, Independence Downtown Association president.
Sometimes events where outside breweries come into town pull away from local businesses, she said.
“We wanted to put a twist on it,” Schwarzler said. “We tried it last year with the passport. We got really positive feedback.”
That part will stay the same.
Tickets include a commemorative glass and passport for $15, which are available for pickup the day of the event at Indy Commons. The day of the event, the price is $20.
The glass and passport entitle the participant to a tasting at participating locations.
“Hopefully, if they like the beer, they will stay and get one from the business or have lunch or get an appetizer or a snack,” Schwarzler said. “It’s just a way for people to stop by and visit businesses they maybe haven’t stopped by yet.”
Indy Commons will host Salem-based La Familia Cider.
“We have lots of amazing treats downtown — between The Melting Pot, Independent Ice Cream, Jubilee — it’s easy to get enticed to stop,” Schwarzler said.
Nathan Junior is coordinating the music, she said.
“Musicians will be in front of the mural and down by Musical Independence,” Schwarzler said. “Some of the locations also may have music.”
The Independence Heritage Museum will have panels with information about the city’s hop heritage.
“We’re excited about it,” Schwarzler said. “I think it’s a great way for people to explore downtown.”
Hop & Heritage
When: Saturday, Sept. 7
Hours: 2 – 8 p.m.
Starting location: Indy Commons, 278 S Main St, Independence
Music lineup
2 p.m. - Michael Tenney
2:45 p.m. - Nathan Junior
3:30 p.m. - John Danielson
4:15 p.m. - Ted Hunt
5:00 p.m. - Skyler Neyenhuis (pronounced 9house)
5:45 p.m. - Mikaela & Caity
6:30 p.m. - Della Perry
7:15 p.m. - Mike Coykendall (pronounced Kirk n doll)
