The Dallas Food Bank Board of Directors thanked the Dallas Foursquare Church, Linda Taylor owner of Heartstrings Florist, Dallas Rotary and all the individuals in the community who stepped up and helped the food bank provide complete Thanksgiving meals for 145 families serving 580 individuals.
The Dallas Foursquare Church provided funds to purchase 100 turkeys. The Downtown Business Turkey Draw headed by Linda Taylor provided 41 turkeys and the Dallas Rotary helped hand out the Thanksgiving Boxes to the families. The Dallas Food Bank depends on the community support to continue the Thanksgiving food distribution. Pictured handling the turkeys are Linda Taylor of Heartstrings Florist, Dallas Economic & Community Development Director Charlie Mitchell and Jake Stamas of Dallas Rotary, and Kevin Wicker and Pastor Darrin Hausler from Dallas Foursquare Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.