Mark Odom Hatfield was an American politician and educator. A Republican, Hatfield served for 30 years as a United States Senator from Oregon between 1967 and 1997. In 1968, Hatfield was considered a candidate to be Richard Nixon’s running mate for the Republican Party for the US presidential election.
Numerous Oregon institutions, buildings and facilities are named in Hatfield’s honor, including the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, the Mark O. Hatfield Library at Willamette University (his alma mater), the Hatfield Government Center light-rail station in Hillsboro, the Mark O. Hatfield School of Government in the College of Urban and Public Affairs at Portland State University, and the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport. Outside of Oregon, a research center at the National Institutes of Health is also named in his honor for his support of medical research while in the Senate.
Hatfield was born on July 12, 1922 in Dallas, Oregon, and died on Aug. 7, 2011 in Portland, Oregon. I prepared the following fun numerical curiosities to celebrate Hatfield’s centennial birthday:
- July 12 this year marks Hatfield’s 100th birthday. Coincidentally, the sum of the squares of 7 and 12 equals 193 and the 193rd day of 2022 is 7/12.
- Hatfield’s birthdate 7/12/1922 makes a simple arithmetic equation: 7x1x2=1+9+2+2.
- The sum of the digits of 7/12/1922 equals 24 and interestingly, the 24th prime number is 89, the age Hatfield died.
- Further, if Hatfield’s birthdate 7/12 is split as 7 and 12, 7 plus 12 equals 19 and 19 is the 8th prime number. Interestingly, 8 times 89 yields 712 (7/12).
- Moreover, the prime factors of 712, namely 2 and 89, add up to 91 and the reverse of 91, namely 19, equals 7 plus 12.
- The digits of the day Hatfield died, 8/7/2011, also add up to 19.
- If Hatfield’s 100th birthday, 7/12/2022, is split into 7, 12, 20, and 22, 7 times 12 equals twice the sum of 20 and 22.
- Also, 20 plus 22 equals 42 and the reverse of 42 is 24 (see item 3). Additionally, 42 divided by the sum of its digits gives 7 and the reverse of half 42 yields 12. Note that 7 and 12 together as 7/12 makes Hatfield’s birthdate.
- Further, if the reverse of 2022, namely 2202, is split as 22 and 02, 22 times 02 is 44 and the 44th prime number is 193. Again, the 193rd day of 2022 is 7/12, Hatfield’s 100th birthday.
- Hatfield passed away in 2011. The reverse of 2011, namely 1102, equals twice 551, and the reverse of 551 is 155. Interestingly, if numbers 1 through 26 are assigned to letters A through Z, the sum of the letter numbers of Mark Odom Hatfield equals 155.
- Hatfield died on 8/7, the 219th day of 2011 and that year had 146 more days after his death. Interestingly, 219 equals 3x73 and 146 is 2x73.
- Further, 2011 is the 305th prime number. Interestingly, the prime factors of 305, namely 5 and 61, differ by 56, and 56=8x7, the product on the month and day numbers of the date when Hatfield passed away.
- Also, 5 and 61 are the 3rd and 18th prime numbers and the difference of 3 and 18 equals 15. Interestingly, 15=8+7.
- Lastly, 3 plus 18 equals 21, and the 21st prime number is 73.
Happy 100th birthday to Mark Odom Hatfield!
Aziz Inan is a professor of electrical engineering teaching in the Donald P. Shiley School of Engineering at University of Portland and he can be reached at ainan@up.edu.
