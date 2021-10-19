Join pumpkin decorating contest
The Barn Home & Garden is hosting a virtual pumpkin decorating contest. Show them your pumpkin creations for a chance to win a mystery boo bag from The Barn!
Three winners will be selected randomly, whether its glitter or gore, share your carving, paint, sparkles and more!
Here are the three steps to enter this giveaway:
1. Follow them on Facebook at The Barn Home & Garden.
2. Share your pumpkin picture in the comments.
3. Share the giveaway post, so your friends can join in on the fun!
All entries must be made by Saturday, Oct. 23 by 8 p.m.
Winners will be announced on Oct. 24 on the Barn Home & Garden Facebook page.
Tricks, treats and exercise
You have your supply, now use that candy energy for fitness.
Firehouse CrossFit is offering a kids obstacle course and trick-or-treat station from 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31, at 152 Warren St. N, in Monmouth.
Scarecrows waiting for your votes
You are invited to gather your family and friends to come to downtown Dallas to enjoy the collection of 25 scarecrows — and vote for your favorites. Voting will continue through Oct. 30. Winners will receive cash prizes.
The scarecrows can been found starting on the 600 block of Main Street all the way to Karma Coffee, located at 1062 Main St.
They are also located on Court Street in front of the Polk County Itemizer-Observer building and Mill Street in front of The Decorated Wall and Radius Tasting Room.
There are scarecrows located on Jefferson Street in front of Willamette Valley Fiber and Tater’s Café which has a “bearcrow.”
Pick up your ballots at the following locations: Some Things, Main Street Emporium, West Valley Taphouse, Karma Coffee, Corby’s Public House, Radius Tasting Room, and Realty One.
Museum hosts Halloween mystery dinner-theater
Cwerks Theater Company and the Polk County Museum will engage forty diners in an audience participation evening of food, fact-finding, and fun.
What’s on the menu besides murder?
Lasagna, chicken fettuccine, various salads, beverages, and desserts. Be part of “Gamblers’ Luck” on Friday, October 29, at 6 p.m.
Time to don an old-timey gambler, cowboy or dance-hall costume and join in the Halloween fun! Dinner and a show all for only $25! Make reservations online at www.polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org/events-programs.
The museum’s located at the south end of the Polk County Fairgrounds parking lot in Rickreall.
For more information, see www.polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org/ or call 503-623-6251.
Downtown Dallas holds trick-n-treat
Take your costumed little ghosts and goblins to downtown Dallas for trick-or-treating and other fun contests on Oct. 30 from 3 to 6 p.m.
The results of the virtual costume contest, sponsored by Keller Williams Cornerstone Team, will be announced at 3 p.m.
Those with a flair for the artistic can join the 2021 Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Pumpkins can be carved, painted, or have materials glued on to them.
Entries and submission forms are due at 3 p.m. on Oct. 30.
For more information, Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
