Itemizer-Observer
Dallas
The winners of the “There’s Chili in the Air” Chili Tasting contest are as follows: 1st Place- West Valley Taphouse 2nd Place- Corby’s Public House and 3rd Place - Quench. There were 6 entries this year, all with their own unique taste. Wonderful comments were made about the different types of chili that were offered in the tastings. It was a wonderful event and the DDA plans on making this an annual event. Thanks to all the businesses that entered the contest.
The “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” scavenger hunt kicked off Oct. 24 and will continue through Friday. Pick up your scavenger hunt forms at Ward’s Auctions, 827 Main St. or at Some Things, 745 Main St. There are 12 downtown businesses where you can search for Dorothy and her friends. Please remember to return your forms by 5 p.m. this Friday to Ward’s Auctions and Some Things. This is part of the Fall Family Fun Days being presented by the Dallas Downtown Association.
This event is sponsored Ward’s Auction House and First American Title.
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce and Morrison Campus Alternative School present a virtual children’s costume contest, with entries accepted until Oct. 29. Participants can be ages 0 to 17.
Parents are invited to post photos of their children to the Kids Costume Contest Facebook event page, with ages and identify the costumes. The chamber’s Facebook page is facebook.com/dallasoregonchamber.
Winners are invited to pick up prizes at the Halloween downtown Dallas Trick ‘N’ Treat event from 3 to 6 p.m.
The contest is sponsored by the Keller Williams Capital City Cornerstone Team.
Come downtown on Halloween for the Dallas Trick ‘N’ Treat staring at 3 p.m. and running through 6 p.m.
Children can trick-or-treat at downtown merchants as well as businesses set up on the Polk County Courthouse lawn. There will be a pumpkin decorating contest, costume winners announced, a free viewing of the animated version of the Addams Family at Dallas Cinema, spooky commemorative photos at Home Smart Realty, food, music and so much more.
Independence
The 18th-annual Ghost Walk will be self-guided this year because of the pandemic. Participants can access recorded ghost stories on their cellphones by scanning a QR code at each location. Marilyn Morton, who started the Ghost Walk in 2002, recorded each of the stories.
The event has been one of the larger fundraisers for the Independence Downtown Association.
“We’re still going to ask people to donate when they pick up a map,” said Kate Schwarzler, IDA president.
Maps will be available at Indy Commons, 154 S. Main St.
Updated information will be posted on the Independence Downtown Association’s Facebook page. This story will be updated at polkio.com as more information becomes available.
Monmouth
The Monmouth Business Association is promoting a fun-filled week leading up to Halloween.
People can participate in a costume contest by posting a photo on Facebook of an individual or group with the hashtag #monmouthhalloween. Make sure the post is public so everyone can see it. Photos need to be posted by Nov. 1. The top images will be posted on the Monmouth Business Association Facebook page where people will be able to vote for their favorite by liking their top choice on the MBA page. Winners will be announced on Nov. 6. Fabulous prizes to be announced.
Join in the fun on Oct. 31, the Monmouth Public Library will host a virtual Halloween bingo game starting at 2 p.m. To register, https://forms.gle/oXqTXNQwFCYHf3qx7.
