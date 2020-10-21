Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — The Downtown Dallas Association is hosting the second annual “There’s Chili in the Air” chili tasting contest.
Pick up your personal chili-tasting spoon along with your passport and ballot. Visit six downtown businesses for chili tasting and voting.
Tickets are $6 and can be purchased on Saturday at West Valley Taphouse between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Ballots must be turned in by 3 p.m. on Saturday to be entered into a drawing to win a prize donated by Dallas Grocery Outlet.
The week-long “Follow the Yellow Brick Road” scavenger hunt kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Pick up your scavenger hunt forms at Ward’s Auction and Some Things and work your way through downtown businesses to find the Wizard of OZ characters and items.
Return your forms back to Ward’s Auction House or Some Things by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 to be entered into a random drawing for prizes.
This event is being sponsored by Ward’s Auction House and First American Title.
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce and Morrison Campus Alternative School present a virtual children’s costume contest, with entries accepted until Oct. 29. Participants can be ages 0 to 17.
Parents are invited to post photos of their children to the Kids Costume Contest Facebook event page, with ages and identify the costumes. The chamber’s Facebook page is facebook.com/dallasoregonchamber.
Winners are invited to pick up prizes at the Halloween downtown Dallas Trick ‘N’ Treat event from 3 to 6 p.m.
The contest is sponsored by the Keller Williams Capital City Cornerstone Team.
Independence
The city of Independence is hosting some fall fun downtown on Oct. 24.
There will be socially distant pumpkin pickin’ from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverview Park. The first 170 kids will get a free pumpkin. One pumpkin per child.
Stilt walker and circus performer Heather Pearl will bring a bit of extra magic and fun to the streets of downtown.
Many of shops downtown will be selling fall treats.
Masks and social distancing will be required while pickin’ at the park and all pumpkins will be sanitized prior to the start of pickin’.
The Independence Hotel will tranform its bike repair room to a festive seasonal photo booth.
The 18th-annual Ghost Walk will be self-guided this year because of the pandemic. Participants can access recorded ghost stories on their cellphones by scanning a QR code at each location. Marilyn Morton, who started the Ghost Walk in 2002, recorded each of the stories.
The event has been one of the larger fundraisers for the Independence Downtown Association.
“We’re still going to ask people to donate when they pick up a map,” said Kate Schwarzler, IDA president.
Maps will be available at Indy Commons, 154 S. Main St.
Updated information will be posted on the Independence Downtown Association’s Facebook page. This story will be updated at polkio.com as more information becomes available.
Monmouth
The Monmouth Business Association is promoting a fun-filled week leading up to Halloween.
People can participate in a costume contest by posting a photo on Facebook of an individual or group with the hashtag #monmouthhalloween. Make sure the post is public so everyone can see it. Photos need to be posted by Nov. 1. The top images will be posted on the Monmouth Business Association Facebook page where people will be able to vote for their favorite by liking their top choice on the MBA page. Winners will be announced on Nov. 6. Fabulous prizes to be announced.
Businesses are encouraged to join in the fun by decorating with family-friendly Halloween themes. Decorations need to be in place by Oct. 26.
Take a look at the Monmouth Business Association’s Facebook on Oct. 27 for a scavenger hunt list of things to find in downtown Monmouth.
Join in the fun on Oct. 31, the Monmouth Public Library will host a virtual Halloween bingo game starting at 2 p.m. To register, https://forms.gle/oXqTXNQwFCYHf3qx7.
