Harlow — Adams
Ashley Harlow, of Dallas, and Daniel Adams of Mt. Angel, were married on Sept. 12 in Dallas.
The couple had re-scheduled the wedding before wildfires and east winds sent smoke billowing through the valley. The decided to carry on through the obstacles of COVID-19 and poor air quality to have a beautiful wedding.
