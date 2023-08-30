The Independence Heritage Museum features a new, permanent exhibit Ella Curran: Feeding the Community. The exhibit tells the remarkable story of Ella Curran, Independence’s food bank namesake.
Ella was born in 1929, and in her 48 years of life, she impacted the Independence community in many ways. The food bank officially became a non-profit in 1984, but Ella had long been fulfilling the food bank’s mission before it ever became an official organization.
The Ella Curran Food Bank has been providing a safety net for this community for over 40 years – and it is 100% volunteer-powered. Through community partners, loyal donors, strong leadership, and dedication the food bank provides more than nutritional sustenance. The food bank welcomes all who need food, resources, or a volunteer opportunity.
Natascha Adams, museum director, along with Amy Christensen, museum curator, created this exhibit intentionally utilizing multidimensional learning opportunities for all ages, learning styles, and abilities. This exhibit digs deeper into the complicated issue of local food insecurity. Often the greatest barrier to asking for assistance is breaking through the stigma of what it means to ask for food and help when there just aren’t enough resources available. Those who utilize the food bank come from all walks of life and this exhibit shines a light on the diversity of need.
The exhibit opens to the public on Aug. 31, 2023. The museum will be accepting donations of nonperishable food to benefit the Ella Curran Food Bank until the end of October 2023. And, in union with the new exhibit’s opening, the museum has partnered with Oregon State University and the Food Hero program. The museum will host four free cooking workshops throughout September and October which will help families make healthy food choices, provide advice on stretching a meal-time dollar, and how to maintain a basic food pantry.
Visit this exhibit to learn about Ella Curran, the history of the food bank, the impact of food insecurity, and what we can do as a community to help those facing hard times.
Admission to the Heritage Museum is always free, and donations are gratefully accepted. The museum is open Tuesday – Thursday, from 10 a.m. to – 6 p.m., and Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed Sunday & Monday.
