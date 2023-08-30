Ella Curran Exhibit

The Independence Heritage Museum features a new, permanent exhibit Ella Curran: Feeding the Community. The exhibit tells the remarkable story of Ella Curran, Independence’s food bank namesake.

Ella was born in 1929, and in her 48 years of life, she impacted the Independence community in many ways. The food bank officially became a non-profit in 1984, but Ella had long been fulfilling the food bank’s mission before it ever became an official organization.

