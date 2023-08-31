A new farmers market provides a mid-week option for those who want to purchase their fresh produce more frequently and directly from local farmers.
Tractor Supply Co. of Monmouth hosts the market from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The first farmers market, held several weeks ago, was part of a chain-wide event. But those plans have been modified, at least on the local level. Here, the market continues, said Kurt Galpin, manager for Tractor Supply Co.
Galpin decided to extend the market’s run “to help out our local artists and our local produce vendors, to give them another avenue to promote their products.”
Interest from vendors is growing, he said. Three vendors have participated so far, while others have expressed an interest, he added.
This is good news for vendors and customers alike.
“If we can get (the market) to grow before the winter sets in, I think it will help the community and it will help others to be able to share their products,” said Galpin. This would “benefit the vendor and people that are trying to support their families with their crops and the specialties that they do.”
Tony Diaz, of Tony’s Produce, is one of the more established farmers to take advantage of the new venue. He is a familiar face to many, a mainstay at the original farmers market in Independence for close to 20 years.
“Having another day is very good, because I see the customers get so happy to buy my stuff,” said Diaz.
Ramon Delgado is one of Diaz’s happy customers.
“Well, the produce here is cheaper, fresh,” said Delgado. “It’s good. It’s local.”
One reason for the freshness is proximity. Diaz farms near Bridgeport. His produce is not certified organic. But it is locally grown and freshly picked. Most of the produce he sold Thursday was picked that day, and nothing sold was more than two days old, he said.
“They like corn. They like tomatoes, and any kind of fruit,” he said of his customer’s current preferences.
Diaz is optimistic about the future of this farmers market.
“I think new people start coming in to sell their own stuff,” said Diaz. “Sometimes people quit in the second week. But (customers) keep coming, so I’m still coming. And that’s good.”
Business was slow Thursday, Diaz said, but that’s to be expected with something new. He forecasts success because of the market’s location. It’s in a large shopping center, in-between two anchor stores. Roth’s Fresh Markets being the other one, and it’s near a trolley stop and easily seen by those driving past on the Monmouth-Independence Highway.
Diaz is not one to underestimate the trolley’s impact. He knows firsthand what it has done for the Saturday markets in Independence.
“You know what helps? The trolley helps a lot. Oh, my goodness,” said Diaz. “When the trolley comes from Monmouth or anywhere, they stop and all the people get out and come to the market area. Even if they don’t buy, they come to the market.”
Selling at farmers markets is a summer job for Diaz. One he does for fun, he said. Soon he will return to the Lukiamute Valley Charter School, where he passes along his love for gardening to students.
Still, Diaz is immersed in soil year round. He grows winter crops, including pumpkins and Christmas trees, and sells handmade holiday wreaths.
“So I always do something,” he said.
Unlike many in the biz, Diaz was not raised on a farm. He grew up in a small town with poor soil.
So “when I was growing up, we didn’t have produce. We just had a little bit of stuff, like onions, like garlic and maybe a little bit of tomatoes,” he said. “We were very poor.”
Diaz didn’t start farming until he moved to a larger city in Mexico and began working for others.
“It was (there) where I learned to grow stuff,” he said. “And when I get here, I get my own ideas.”
Diaz has farmed for years, but is still amazed by what he does.
“I told my kids yesterday, I say look at what I grow. I grow stuff,” he said. “And they taste great.”
