INDEPENDENCE – When a wrestling team for youth at the elementary-school level was threatened with a shutdown after the loss of its non-profit status, the longtime coach called the kind of time-out needed to restore the sport.
Due to an accidental lapse “we did not keep accurate track of tax filings and renewals of our 501(c)3 membership,” explained Vidal Pena, who has been coaching Panther Kids Wrestling for the past several years. The cause, lack of communication, has since been rectified with a new system to ensure certain steps are followed in a timely way. However, this was a setback that could have extinguished the team, he observed.
The first reverse-course action was enlisting the help of a local tax attorney, whose child was on the team a few years ago.
“We found out it was going to cost money that the club just did not have,” Pena said.
A recent car wash raised enough to meet the financial demand to get back on track, returning to 501(c)3 status, he said.
However, the club was faced with seriously depleted funding.
The single fundraising opportunity of a home tournament hasn’t been possible for the past three years – and money was needed to start this year’s season.
Panther Kids Wrestling is a private club team, not part of the Central Youth Sports or YMCA.
“We fund our own program,” Pena explained. “The district allows us to use the high school mat room and the gym when we have home tournaments, but it doesn’t fund any part of the program.” So, Pena decided to take the kind of action that relied on the onetime generosity from friends, colleagues, fellow coaches and former wrestlers: he asked for individual $100 donations.
He’d seen this work before with church pastors who had a specific cause.
“I knew that I could do the same,” Pena said. “I could, however, only do it once.”
So, this spring, in lieu of birthday gifts, Pena asked for donations to the program instead.
This effort made the kind of progress that led to good financial footing, but Pena is hoping to “get the word out” that more is needed to fully meet the goal.
“We need singlets, tee-shirts, and funds to pay referees at that tournament,” he said, adding that there is an effort to keep registration fees low so that the kids and their families are not burdened by cost.
“The more money we raise, the more we can pay for our kids to participate with little costs,” he stressed.
The initial goal was $4,000, and the amount raised to date is about $800 shy of that, Pena said. But he’s “overwhelmed and grateful” at the money that’s poured in so far.
“If we make more, that is just more money that we can give back to our kids, really, our community,” he said.
Pena began as an assistant wrestling coach at Central High School 22 years ago, when the late Van Holstad, the wrestling coach at CHS, invited him to help with the team.
“When my son was old enough to wrestle in the kids’ club (kindergarten), I took him to the kids’ practice. I had never been to a Panther kids’ practice as I was busy with the high school team,” Pena recalled.
However, Pena had switched jobs, making it difficult to continue with high school coaching. So, he became an assistant coach on the kids’ team, eventually moving up to head coach, a position he’s had for the last seven years.
This past season, he coached about 25 kids.
“Wrestling is different in that this is the first experience these kids, and parents, are having with a combat sport,” Pena said.
It’s also one of the only sports for this age group that’s not a team sport – one-on-one all the way, he pointed out.
The kids are taught how to use body movements – employing their balance, shifting their weight – in new ways. Many of them start as kindergartners and often continue throughout elementary school, he said.
Pena noted that he wasn’t given much chance to participate in team sports as a youth because he has a missing arm.
“I was picked last or rode the bench for many sports,” he recalled. “Wrestling gave me a chance to wrestle against kids my size and it was up to me how good I could be. I got to show that my arm was not a limitation and was given a chance to prove it day after day, match after match.”
He excelled and, in the process, learned how important wrestling can be to building self-confidence and discipline – no one sits on the bench.
“When you join, you will wrestle,” he said.
To learn more about how to help with Panther Kids Wrestling, Pena can be reached at (503) 999-0501. Donations can be made by clicking on the link that’s shared on the Panther Kids Wrestling Facebook page.
