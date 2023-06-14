C o I

INDEPENDENCE -- In a rare move, the Independence Planning Commission voted Monday night to reject the results of a traffic study by the city and to accept the findings of Dalke Construction, making the Brandy Meadows developer responsible for only 6% of the cost of a traffic signal planned for Monmouth and Seventh streets.

City staff initially had suggested the bulk of the cost for the traffic light should be assigned to the construction firm, but lowered the demand to 38.4% by the time a second meeting on the project was held this week.

