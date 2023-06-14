INDEPENDENCE -- In a rare move, the Independence Planning Commission voted Monday night to reject the results of a traffic study by the city and to accept the findings of Dalke Construction, making the Brandy Meadows developer responsible for only 6% of the cost of a traffic signal planned for Monmouth and Seventh streets.
City staff initially had suggested the bulk of the cost for the traffic light should be assigned to the construction firm, but lowered the demand to 38.4% by the time a second meeting on the project was held this week.
Dalke Construction has an application pending to begin building new homes in Southwest Independence.
Planning Manager Fred Evander and Public Works Director Gerald Fisher both offered arguments for the city’s position, including that a second traffic study by an outside engineer had generated the 38.4% result. However, in a 4-to-2 vote, the commissioners added language that changed the figure to 6% before approving the application.
Questions about the process that had led to the city’s recommendation regarding the traffic light were repeatedly raised at the meeting by the commissioners.
Noting that it was the most difficult decision he had addressed since he joined the planning commission in 1994, Chair Corby Chappell voted for the change in favor of the developer, along with Sally Coen, Rebecca Jay and Jose Oliveros. Commissioners Evan Sorce and Alex Paraskevas voted against it.
The application is expected to go before the Independence City Council for final approval within the next several weeks.
—Anne Scheck, Trammart News Service, which is solely responsible for the content provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.