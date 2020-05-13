Dear Parents,
As you know, this is quite an interesting process for our 2020 graduates. We over here at the Polk County Itemizer-Observer would like to do our part to make this as special as it can be. We will be running a graduation special section to be published on June 3. This section will be printed in the style of our Who’s Who (glossy magazine), and will feature every graduating senior’s photo from Central, Dallas, Falls City, Morrison and Perrydale.
As parents, if you would like to write a message for your graduating senior, we will have pages in the special section dedicated to that. Please fill out your information in the attached google drive sheet by Wednesday May 27, and we will make sure to get that taken care of for you.
Please be sure to refresh the page and double check your information to ensure everything is correct and under the right schools tab. Click on the link below, and scroll down to find your child’s school. We look forward to hearing from all of you and seeing how this project unfolds. We are always open to suggestions on how to make this even better, so if you have any ideas, please feel free to reach out and let us know!
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1-zURW_Do0SY0HqZ4v7rRznO3JM8cRgl82Hxp-abG2lo/edit?usp=sharing
Best Regards,
Polk County Itemizer Observer Staff
503-623-2373
147 SE Court St
PO Box 108
Dallas. OR, 97331
