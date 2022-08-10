Itemizer-Observer
Even Johnny Limbo himself is amazed how long he and the Lugnuts have been performing.
Now halfway through their fifth decade together, the classic rock octet is set to close out the Sounds of Summer concert series in Dallas this Thursday.
Lead singer Johnny Limbo, aka Jerry Hoffman, admits he’s lost count how many times he and the Lugnuts have performed at the outdoor amphitheater in Dallas – at least 15 to 20 times he figures.
“We love it. It’s a nice big stage. Being we’re not a band that just stands around, it’s always good to have room to move around, change costumes,” Hoffman said. “It’s also very good for us. If it rains, it’s covered. If it’s too hot, it’s covered so there’s no direct sun. And the people seem to have good seating.”
Johhny Limbo and the Lugnuts have been playing timeless classic rock from the 50s and 60s, with a few from the 70s thrown in, since May of 1978. They still have three original members from its founding.
“We don’t get a lot of turnover,” Hoffman said.
Its current lineup consists of:
Johhny Limbo, lead vocals
Lance Parsons, vocals and horns
Rouke Vanderveen, guitars/vocals/keyboards
Barbara Cecil, vocals
Scott Johnston, sax/horns/vocals
Jim Parker, drums/vocals
Grady McKenzie, electric bass/standup bass/vocals
Rick Slade, Keyboards/vocals
Hoffman, the group’s elder stateman at 76, said the members’ ages average in their 60s. The secret to their longevity? They actually like each other.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of band still being a viable quantity. We’ve been together a long time. We’re not at the level of national acts, whose individual members move on to different things. It’s amazing we’ve kept going this long,” Hoffman said. “Everybody in the band likes each other. It’s important. To get on stage, put on show, then got off show still smiling.”
Hoffman said another key to their success is having so many vocalists, which expands the number of songs they can cover, including some of the greatest hits by the ladies thanks to Cecil’s contributions. Their playlist includes songs from Chuck Berry, Johnny B Good, Loui Loui, Run Around Sue, The Wanderer, a Beach Boys medley, a Supremes medley and some Motown, to name a few.
He added the group is ecstatic to be back on a full touring schedule after an interruption due to the pandemic.
“We were a little back last year, but we were off a year and a half, not doing anything. That’s not fun for any of us,” he said. “We’re glad to be back on it. We’re glad Dallas is on that list too. It marks the last show of our outdoor season.”
He added they’d prefer to perform outdoors, but Oregon’s climate makes it a “roll of the dice in the fall” for getting good weather.
Hoffman said the Summer Concert Series seems to attract both fans from the original era and an appreciative younger crowd.
“The crowd more of that era really remembers songs. But we have young kids over time who absolutely love music. It’s a fun thing to see a lot of younger crowd go to any of our concerts. We find plenty of them,” Hoffman said.
After nearly 20 years of performing in Dallas, Hoffman said he’s sees no letup in coming back again.
“We’re not forgetting Dallas. We even received a plaque one time from one of the mayors,” Hoffman said, most likely recalling Mayor Brian Dalton who’s been in office since 2010. “It’s going to be fun. Again. Always. So, put on your dancing shoes and come to the show.”
Summer Concert Series
Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts Thursday
Aug. 11, 7-9 p.m.
Dallas Rotary Performing Arts Stage, corner of Main and Academy street sent times.
