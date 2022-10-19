Trammart News Service
POLK COUNTY – This year, Judge Norm Hill, the presiding judge in Oregon’s 12th Judicial District, is being honored with the state’s lifetime contribution award to recognize his achievement in juvenile law and child welfare.
In an award bestowed by Oregon’s Chief Justice Martha Walters, the Oregon Judicial Department’s Juvenile Court Improvement Program – now in its 25th year of working to raise the profile and priority of child abuse and neglect cases in Oregon – has chosen Hill for his work on behalf of the state’s juvenile courts and Oregon’s children and families. He also teaches at the Willamette University College of Law.
Hill has been hearing juvenile cases in the Polk County Courthouse for the past decade. Like some of those in cases that come before him in a turn-of-the-century courtroom in the historic building, he had a childhood marked by personal struggle and family strain.
He sees public service as a chance to be a “change agent,” and that is just what he became in juvenile law, according to attorney Ellen Yeoman, a juvenile practitioner serving youth and parents and working primarily between Polk and Marion counties.
When asked to describe Judge Hill’s approach to juvenile cases, Yeoman explained that Hill is a master at reaching the best possible outcome. He can take an extremely complicated case, “and strike that perfect balance,” she said. “He’s very sound at applying the law, but also getting to the right result,” Yeoman said.
The Socratic method by which Hill taught class is evident in his own thought processes. “He is so good at picking the brains of others,” she said, adding that he seems to subject himself to the same level of inquisitiveness. “I think what drives it is a quality of his that could be best described as ‘humility-plus-intellect,’” she said.
Yeoman, a former student of Hill’s, still considers him a great teacher, though now they are in a professional setting. “He certainly hasn’t lost his wonder for the work,” she observed.
Hill left a thriving private practice for appointment to the county’s bench in 2012, which meant exiting a prosperous business environment for a demanding public-service position. However, the new job came with the potential for making a positive impact on the community, Hill said.
“I didn’t become a judge because I needed a job. I had a very successful practice in real estate and business law,” he recalled. “And it was hard to give that up.” But Hill was determined to use his skills and knowledge for the public interest.
In his courtroom, Hill is known for his keen and sensitive powers of observation. Making any judicial decision is almost always difficult, but even more so in juvenile cases, Hill said. “It isn’t just complex, but consequential,” he said.
Every single hearing on such cases, is “intellectually challenging,” he said. Careful consideration goes beyond instinctive thinking and involves a process that disregards personal feelings, Hill said. “A good judge doesn’t decide things based on their gut feelings,” he stressed.
“I think it is important to recognize that, despite what you might think, sometimes you really have no idea of what people are going through, or what they’ve been through,” he said, adding that the evidence presented by the lawyers doesn’t always provide the entire picture of someone’s experience. But being fair means focusing only on the evidence presented in court and ignoring outside influences and personal preconceptions.
Over the last decade, Hill has worked to reform the local judicial system. He was the driving force behind a program for people charged with minor crimes who showed serious, long-term mental health challenges. The Polk County Mental Health Court, known as Friday Court, was an intensive dual diagnosis treatment court where participants received medication, treatment and were held accountable with regular drug testing and meetings with probation officers and Hill.
The evidence-based program successfully reduced recidivism among the participants, many of whom had extensive prior involvement in the criminal justice system.
As presiding judge, Hill led a work group that reorganized the criminal docketing system to make it more efficient. He obtained funding for a fourth judge, so that cases moved even faster through the system. And together with the other judges he kept the Polk County Circuit Court operational during COVID.
Last month, under Hill’s leadership, the Polk County Circuit Court launched a new program to improve processing of cases with mentally ill defendants who are unable to aid in their own defense. The program, known as the “rapid docket,” came out of a collaboration with the district attorney, Polk County Behavioral Health, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and local defense attorneys.
Hill explained that Polk Behavioral Health secured grant funding for evaluations of defendants who cannot go to trial because they are too ill to aid in their own defense.
The “rapid docket allows us to prioritize those cases and process them much faster, which reduces their impact on the jail and judicial system,” Hill explained. It also creates an interdisciplinary forum where departments can share information to ensure the system responds to criminal behavior in the most efficient and effective way possible.
Hill noted that “solving the problem of mental illness and crime is going to take a coordinated effort and a willingness to think outside the box. The rapid docket is designed to help us do just that.”
According to Hill, the real reward of being a judge is being able to make a positive impact on the lives of people in the community. “I quickly realized that being a circuit judge was different because the impact I could make was not diffuse and generalized – it was immediate,” he said.
How he has done that, and how he became one of the most admired circuit court judges in Oregon, began in an educational journey mired with obstacles and barriers in a working-class suburb in Southern California.
Hill grew up in Lakewood, near Los Angeles. “School was my struggle,” he said. “I was always recognized by my peers as being smart and I was a voracious reader. But my grades nevertheless suffered. Looking back, I realize there was little structure or support for academics in our home,” he observed.
“That wasn’t because my parents did not care or saw little value in school. They had no concept of what college preparation meant,” he said.
As a boy, Hill spent lots of time in the public library. His mother made sure her book-devouring middle child had access to all kinds of reading material.
Following high school graduation, Hill enrolled in community college – earning money by pumping gas and doing other odd jobs. But when he got into his dream college as a junior, the University of Southern California, the tuition proved insurmountable. He settled on enrolling in nearby California State University, Long Beach – but even so, the cost of higher education seemed beyond his means.
“My dad suggested that I get my real estate license,” he recalled, adding that it was an idea he initially discounted. “Who is going to hire a 19-year-old kid to sell houses?” As it turns out, Hill underestimated his sales ability. Before long he was succeeding in a way he never envisioned. “I was actually earning money,” he said.
Those days required a lot of energy, and not much sleep. Hill was active in forensics, as a member of the university’s debate team – and determined to make the kind of grades that would allow him to continue onto post-graduate studies. Hill looks back on his college days of balancing work and academics as difficult and challenging, but good preparation, too.
By the time he was admitted to Willamette University’s College of Law a couple of years later, he felt deeply rooted in real estate. It led to the first leg of his legal career, as an attorney in private practice specializing in land and property transactions and litigation.
Hill has always been very active in the community. He served as president of the West Salem Rotary, board member for Family Building Blocks, president of the West Salem Little League, coached youth sports and has coached high school mock trial teams. He also serves as a Distinguished Professor from Practice at the law school.
When teaching, Hill is known for posing questions just as much as for his lectures. In legal proceedings, he pauses to ask if the process is being understood, recalled Michael Wallace, a former student who is now an attorney with the Perez-Selsky Druckenmiller Law Office in McMinnville.
In class and in court, if someone appeared to be having difficulty understanding, Hill probed about what needed clarifying? What needed more explanation? What was confusing? This takes patience and good listening skills, which can consume a large quantity of time, Wallace observed.
The judge interacts with everyone in precisely the same way, Wallace noted. From young children to older individuals, and with those from very diverse backgrounds, Hill never changes his demeanor: a respectful approach, a deep interest in what they have to say.
“I don’t think I have ever known a person who takes so much time asking questions,” Wallace said. “He wants to make sure everyone understands,” he added.
Hill’s questions reflect an unflagging personal trait -- one that offers a beneficial lesson in personal connection, he said. Wallace remembers that Hill, at times, would interrupt his lectures to law students and take a big chunk of class time just to ask questions and listen to the responses.
Watching Hill, “I learned to be more measured, to think more critically,” Wallace said.
(For more insight into Judge Norm Hill’s journey that eventually led him to the Polk County Circuit Court see the Q&A Trammart News Service had with the judge in next week’s edition of the Polk County Itemizer-Observer.)
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.