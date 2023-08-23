On Aug. 19, the Central Lions Club hosted a car show that attracted more than 180 hot rods, cruisers and low riders of all sorts and eras at Riverview Park in Independence. Car enthusiasts from all over the state flocked to the show to see some of the most incredible cars ever assembled. The event was a huge success, bringing together hobbyists, car fanatics, and families to celebrate a love for classic cars and the automobile industry.
The cars at the show varied from luxurious classics to uncompleted rust buckets and everything in between. There were antique cars from 1920 and 1930, muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s, and later modern classics.
A unique spectacle was the presence of a lowrider, a 1988 Chevrolet Caprice. The car was customized with hydraulic suspension systems allowing the car to make different movements. The car’s artistry and engineering drew a lot of attention from the crowd.
Owner Rico Rigutto also founded Original Boyz, a lowrider car group that has chapters nationwide. Rigutto said Original Boyz is trying to keep the classic car enthusiasm alive with the younger generation.
“We try to get people together and teach the younger kids how to work on cars. A lot of the local kids will see and learn too from us,” said Rigutto. “We try to keep it going. Older cars like this are dying down and without us to teach the younger kids, it’s not going to go anywhere.”
Other car enthusiasts came from different parts of the country, including Melanie Watson, the owner of a 1938 Chevrolet master deluxe who traveled 2,091 miles from Winona, Texas, to attend the event, winning her the long-distance award.
Danny Jaffer, Central Lions Club President and responsible for presenting the awards, said the event took about six months of planning.
“We do this event every year, not only to help out the Lions Club but to present a great event for the city. I think we are going to clear about $5,000 this year,” said Jaffer. “Great people come here, they love parking on the grass and it makes a great end of the summer event for the city.”
