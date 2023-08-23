On Aug. 19, the Central Lions Club hosted a car show that attracted more than 180 hot rods, cruisers and low riders of all sorts and eras at Riverview Park in Independence. Car enthusiasts from all over the state flocked to the show to see some of the most incredible cars ever assembled. The event was a huge success, bringing together hobbyists, car fanatics, and families to celebrate a love for classic cars and the automobile industry.

The cars at the show varied from luxurious classics to uncompleted rust buckets and everything in between. There were antique cars from 1920 and 1930, muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s, and later modern classics.

