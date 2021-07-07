Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — Lu Ann Meyer, a member of the Dallas Rotary Club since 1995, was named Rotarian of the Year on June 29.
“Lu Ann has been a trusted advisor and club cornerstone. One who keeps us on task and carries a wealth of information about our club and community. She serves as club treasurer, is a past president, and is active with Dallas High School youth engaged in our Interact Club,” said President Eileen DiCicco, who presented the award as one of her last official acts for the 2020-2021 Rotary year.
“Her tenacity, dedication and willingness to go above and beyond assisted our club in doing some remarkable things during this unprecedented pandemic year. Without her efforts our club probably would not have had the resources to do all that we did this year and would have struggled to make the transition from in-person to virtual meetings,” DiCicco added.
During the Installation and Awards gathering at Whitworth Elementary School, DiCicco recapped accomplishments achieved during the past year including:
• Scholarships to five Dallas High School seniors
• Grants and support to Dallas Food Bank, Polk Community Free Clinic, Family Building Blocks, Dallas Youth Garden, Lyle and Oakdale elementary schools, Sable House, and The Kindness Club.
• Holiday gifts to 10 families with 20 children through Adopt-a-Family
• 21,660 meals to community members through the March Hunger Action Month food drive
• Honoring frontline and essential workers for their service to our community during the pandemic.
“It’s been an amazing year,” DiCicco said.
