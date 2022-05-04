The Luckiamute Watershed Council’s 20th (+1) Anniversary celebration is May 14, from 1-4 p.m., at Emerson Vinyards, 11665 Airlie Road, in Monmouth.
The LWC had to delay its 2021 celebration of its 20 years of watershed restoration and outreach in partnership with its watershed community due to the pandemic.
Guest speaker will be Kathleen (Kas) Guillozet, senior director of Bonneville Environmental Foundation.
Music will be provided by local singer/guitarist Jeremy Gordon, former mayor of Falls City and current Polk County Commissioner.
The celebratory gathering will also feature wine, hors d’oeuvres, raffle prizes and special recognition of their 20th Anniversary Photo Contest winners.
To RSVP, go to www.luckiamutelwc.org/20th-anniversary-celebration.html.
