INDEPENDENCE -- A local non-profit charitable organization, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, which has focused on providing low-income housing for 30 years, is now passing the torch -- in large endowments that will benefit other charities. Pat Jaffer, who served for decades in various support roles for Neighbors Helping Neighbors – as administrator, manager or treasurer – said she’s happy to see the money go. It will continue to help others. In the past, that’s just what it did, too, though in a different way – as rental housing.
As a result of building and maintaining properties over the decades – apartments that provided low-cost homes for people who couldn’t otherwise afford them – Jaffer helped build what has been described as “wealth she herself never really had.”
Jaffer worked for decades with her late husband Mo on the organization, along with several other like-minded individuals in the Independence-Monmouth area. The group, which also included Howard and Georgia Wildfang, Vern and Jan Hiebert, and David and JoAnn King, all felt that providing “housing for the houseless” was the first step in getting the sometimes-forgotten folks more equitable footing in tough times. Currently, more than a million dollars is being distributed from Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Over 70 years after Pat moved west as a young mother with her husband, who joined the faculty of Western Oregon University – then known as the Oregon College of Education – Jaffer remains committed to those in need.
“I am proud that, as we dissolve the organization, our earned money is being distributed to other organizations that can continue good work for those who need a hand,” she said.
These include Family Promise of the Mid-Willamette Valley for family housing, the YMCA for after- school programs, the Polk County Warming Centers and the Ella Curran Food Bank. Jaffer, a co-founder of the Ella Curran Food Bank in 1978, coordinated and directed the food bank from the late 1980s until about a dozen years ago.
In a coffee shop not far from the retirement home where she now lives, Jaffer, a former teacher, sat down with Trammart News and looked back on her life raising five children in partnership with Mo, a man who grew up in India and then became one of the most visible Oregonians in Polk County. She called all those years immersed in public service “time well spent.”
1) It may seem like a politically incorrect question, but in the 1950’s, your spouse probably was considered a foreigner by many who met him, yet it sounds like you quickly became friendly with him, as a fellow student at the University of North Dakota. How did that happen?
Jaffer: I was always interested in other places. My mother was a teacher, and I guess you would call her liberal. She believed in helping people, and my dad did, too. I don’t recall any discussion by them about differences in people based on how they looked or where they lived. So, when I got to the University of North Dakota, I joined the international club. That’s how I met my husband. That day it was 30 degrees below zero and we were in what you’d now call the student center. He was sitting with another student I knew. The other student got tea for all of us, but when I saw that it had milk and sugar in it, I noted that I didn’t drink tea that way. Mo graciously drank both of those cups of sweetened tea. That impressed me.
2) Was your family one of means? It sounds like you were able to go to college.
Jaffer: No, my family didn’t have money. I grew up mostly on a farm in Iowa. My parents had been through the depression. So no, it was hard for them. But college didn’t cost as much then, and they believed in education. I grew up that way. Mo actually was a graduate student. He became a chemical engineer, but he loved teaching. So, when he got a job at the college in Monmouth, we packed up our station wagon with our three kids at the time and drove here.
3) How did you manage to acquire so many buildings for Neighbors Helping Neighbors?
Jaffer: Well, it was a slow process. All five children were mostly grown and on their own so we wanted to do something for the community. We really both had that goal, as did many members of our church. We recognized that many people simply couldn’t afford a place to live. In 1991 people were living under bridges and other non-secure places.
A group of people, probably 40 or 50, met with a group that had formed to help the schools a few years before. They wanted to stop their program and join with the group interested in providing housing. So that group changed names to Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
People donated what they could to start the first housing. The College was getting rid of old housing properties that they owned, as they started building new facilities. Neighbors Helping Neighbors was able to purchase four duplexes for a dollar each. Of course, we had to pay for property to put them on, pay for the move, and new foundations. After we did that, it grew from there. Not all the original people stayed involved. I became treasurer in 1995, and manager of the apartments.
4) You certainly did grow. Can you explain how?
Jaffer: Neighbors Helping Neighbors along with Habitat for Humanity bought the lots in “Old Town” Independence, as it was known then, and moved the buildings there. Many people and churches worked hard to establish them. People helped restore and remodel them – foundations, water and plumbing, electrical and other repairs. It took a lot of work, but we were able to rent the first apartment in 1993. Neighbors Helping Neighbors held the title to two duplexes and Habitat for Humanity to the other two.
Unfortunately, some local Habitat for Humanity members objected to renting to Section 8 recipients, so eventually Neighbors Helping Neighbors bought their duplexes. Also, an Ash Street property became available about this time, and a couple lent the money to purchase it.
We borrowed a lot of money from the bank to build the two fourplexes, and we were able to open them in 2002, and they filled very quickly. Most residents were Section 8 recipients. After four years we borrowed more money and built a six-plex.
5) How did you handle the big job of maintenance?
Jaffer: For several years we had loyal people who helped us with upkeep. We were lucky to get an on-site handy man, with much talent, who helped keep up the maintenance on the apartments. I continued as treasurer and manager and general overseer.
6) You have mentioned that you lost members to life transitions, like aging and ill health. Yet you and several others stayed engaged for decades, an astounding time. Can you comment on that?
Jaffer: It was hard to get new, younger people involved to invest a lot of time in the project. I learned a lot during this time, and I am glad and proud that we were able to contribute something good for the community.
7) A lot of people who hear that your property grew in monetary value so much might wonder if you are at least a little bit regretful that the money is now all going elsewhere. Do you ever think that – or understand why others might think that?
Jaffer: I can understand it but I don’t think that way, I guess. It makes me happy to know that this money will keep doing good things, or at least I hope it does.
Our apartments served many families and changed lives for many. Many families had a stable place for home, and kids graduated from high school and went on to work or college. Of course, we had those who didn’t do well - but they still had a place.
8) What made you so committed to this kind of work?
Jaffer: I can’t answer that very well except to say it made me happy to do it. I could see it made a difference. Also, we had a group of us working together, and I liked that. I think that I realized I’d had a happy time in the community, and others were having a harder time, and I felt like we could do something about it.
I truly believe that we are responsible for each other; That we need to love and respect each other as part of humanity. We cannot live only for ourselves. People need to be accepted, have good homes and also a chance to contribute.
9) How did you select your tenants?
Just whoever needed a place, really. I know that some of these people had problems that would get them evicted other places, but we wanted to be able to give homes to families, to children especially. I feel that some of those who grew up in these rental units would not have had a home otherwise, and I know of several of the children who have lives that I think would have turned out differently if it wasn’t available. I’m so proud of many of the young people who succeeded against the odds, partly because they had a place.
10) You seem like a remarkable person.
Jaffer: No, I am very ordinary. My children are remarkable.
