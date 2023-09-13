Three Polk County non-profit organizations received a portion of $17,000 awarded by Maps Community Foundation when it honored community members who are “Making a Difference.” Each year, the foundation receives nominations and then selects community members from across the region who are an inspiration through helping family, neighbors, friends, or community members through their volunteerism, or their place of employment.
Each Maps Community Award winner selects a local nonprofit that they would like to grant $1,000. In addition, each winner receives an award certificate and gift. This year, 17 nonprofits will be receiving grants. The Polk County Winners were:
Give-back Story: “Abby served in the United States Navy for over 10 years and now runs her own law firm. In her practice, she consistently provides free services, especially to veterans and survivors of domestic violence in Polk County. Abby is also a board member for the Monmouth-Independence Community Foundation, Oregon Ag Fest, and the Central Panther Club, volunteers as a CASA, and more. She works tirelessly to give back to the community where she grew up and never expects anything in return. She proves that anyone can make a difference in their community—you do not need a particular job or position.”
Nonprofit selected to receive $1,000: CASA of Polk County
Why did you pick this nonprofit organization? “I have chosen CASA of Polk County because the work they do directly impacts the lives of children in my community who are at their most vulnerable. Supporting CASA means supporting those who advocate on behalf of the best interest of a child.”
Give-back Story: “As the head of Ella Curran Food Bank, Patty gives countless hours to make sure local families and individuals have the food and resources they need to live and thrive. Patty is a quiet, humble leader whose steadfastness and belief in the mission of the food bank and community is accomplishing amazing things. Patty never wants the spotlight to be on her—she’d rather be working behind the scenes, cheering others on from a distance and celebrating their accomplishments. Patty deserves recognition for her selflessness and optimism and to know that all of her important contributions have led to lasting impact.”
Nonprofit selected to receive $1,000: Ella Curran Food Bank
Why did you pick this nonprofit organization? “For 45 years, Ella Curran Food Bank has provided food to our neighbors in need. The all-volunteer and all-donated food organization currently sees 240 families or 950 people each week. Each family is able to make their own food choices in an easily accessible, welcoming setting.”
Give-back Story: “As a 91-year-old ceramics artist, Elinor offers her expertise to others and her skills to local organizations, particularly the Monmouth Senior and Community Center. She serves on the Advisory Board for the Senior Center, preparing the newsletter and assisting with the Monmouth-Independence Age-Friendly Community forum. Elinor is an inspiration not only to us, but to many others in the community. In Elinor, we have a generative and caring older adult who is making a difference and showing all of us how to age with grace, curiosity, sensitivity, and engagement.”
Nonprofit selected to receive $1,000: Friends of the Monmouth Senior Center, a non-profit which supports the Monmouth Senior Community Center.
Why did you pick this nonprofit organization? “The Senior Center has been valuable to me in getting to know my new neighborhood after moving to the area shortly before the beginning of the pandemic. I have made connections and enjoyed the activities at the Center. It did not take long for me to begin volunteering.”
