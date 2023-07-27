Mark Seymour and Friends

Mark Seymour and Friends make their Main Street Park Amphitheater debut when they perform in Monmouth on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Pictured, are from left to right, are Mark Seymour, acoustic and electric guitar, lead singer; Scott Bickford, mandolin, slide steel guitar, harmonica, bass, vocals; Cameron Graalum, bass, electric guitar, vocals; and, Jon Graham, drummer, harmonies. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

 Photo contributed

Mark Seymour was raised on music.

“I never wanted to be a musician. It’s just what I’ve been from birth,” stated Seymour. “My family sang and played musical instruments since I was a small child. There is always a song in my head.”

