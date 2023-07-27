Mark Seymour was raised on music.
“I never wanted to be a musician. It’s just what I’ve been from birth,” stated Seymour. “My family sang and played musical instruments since I was a small child. There is always a song in my head.”
Seymour didn’t know he was different in this respect until he reached high school and discovered there were people who couldn’t sing.
“It’s like breathing to me,” he said of singing, “and it never gets old.”
Performing also never gets old. So Mark Seymour and Friends are at the Main Street Amphitheater in Monmouth on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m.
His appearance, the first for him at this venue, is the latest installment of the Music in the Park summer concert series. On the concert series’ website, Seymour and Friends’ genres are listed as Americana, folk and blues rock. The “more the merrier” approach is purely by design.
“I enjoy experiencing varied musical notions and incorporate a lot of different genres when constructing a set list,” he stated.
His first set will likely include tunes by James Taylor, Tom Petty, Men at Work, Jimmy Buffett, Stealers Wheel and Bob Dylan. The second set likely opens with another James Taylor number followed by songs from Bill Withers, Santana, Paul Simon and The Band.
Seymour grew up in Salem and tours the Willamette Valley regularly. He performs three to six shows a week, and performs as a solo artist and with members of his band.
“It just depends on the size of the venue and their needs,” he stated, when deciding whether he performs alone or with others.
For this show, there will be others. Cameron Graalum, Scott Bickford and Jon Graham will back Seymour on Wednesday.
“We’re really looking forward to spending the day in Monmouth and playing in the amphitheater,” he stated.
The band is described on its website as “a collection of all-star professional performers on guitar, keyboards, percussion, harmonica and drums, always highlighted by … extraordinary vocal harmonies.”
Seymour is then described as “a finely talented finger style guitarist with a beautiful silky-smooth voice. Through his travels, (Seymour) has performed with many extraordinary musicians.”
The Seymour and Friends site adds that the show is “delightfully upbeat … with irresistible rhythms and soulful guitars.”
All this packaged in a family-friendly performance.
Seymour said he knows when he and his bandmates are in the zone.
“There’s a magic that happens when we are in the pocket, everything is meshing perfectly, vocals blend well and the intricate instrumental work we do combines perfectly,” stated Seymour. “I love it when it all hangs in the air for that moment just before the audience responds.”
Summer performances are lined up for Molalla, Aurora and Oregon City along with vineyards throughout the Valley.
Nothing is written in stone and changes to the setlist are possible.
Mark
Seymour and Friends return to the area in October for the Great Junk Hunt at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.
