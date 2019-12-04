“QueenMum” celebrates her 100th. The family of Dorothy Applegate, of Dallas, will be hosting an informal afternoon of friends, family and memories on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 2 until 6 p.m.
Dorothy May Nash was born in Wyndmere, North Dakota, on Nov. 30, 1919. At age 8, she, with her parents, brothers Clifford and William, and Uncle Clarence drove cross-country to Hood River to find work.
She met Cloise (Scotty) Applegate in 1938. Married the lucky guy on June 30, 1939.
Dorothy has four children, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She, with her daughter, moved to Dallas in 1999.
