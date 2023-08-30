MINET Luau

Raquel Druery delivers the goods during last week’s luau at MINET in Monmouth. Druery works for Kona Ice and said sweetness and variety of flavors are key to a good Hawaiian ice.

 Photo by Lance Masterson

Perhaps nothing says summer fun quite like a Hawaiian luau.

At least that’s what Jason Saunders and his fellow MINET staffers thought last year. So they hosted a free luau for customers and employees alike. The event returned this year by popular demand.

