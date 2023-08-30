Perhaps nothing says summer fun quite like a Hawaiian luau.
At least that’s what Jason Saunders and his fellow MINET staffers thought last year. So they hosted a free luau for customers and employees alike. The event returned this year by popular demand.
“We wanted to do something for the customers in the summer, and, I mean, who doesn’t love a luau, and Kona Ice,” said Saunders, sales marketing manager for MINET of Monmouth. “Last year we did it and it was a success…. So we did it again this year.”
If the line in front of the Kona Ice truck was any indicator, chances are a third luau is possible next year. Tim Bowen was one of those in line.
“We’re here for the luau and the free Kona Ice,” said Bowen, who was joined by youngsters Lukas and Damian Bowen.
The luau was held Thursday, on a day when the temperature hovered around 90 degrees. That made the Kona Ice even more appealing.
“It’s so delicious,” critiqued Tim.
Raquel Druery was charged with delivering this deliciousness, as she was assigned the luau by her supervisor.
“Very sweet flavors,” said Druery when asked what makes for good Hawaiian ice.
Variety plays a role as well.
“I would say I have 40 to 50 flavors,” she said, with the most unusual combination perhaps being bourbon black tea vanilla.
A syrup station was nearby. So customers could experiment with their own flavor combinations.
In addition to the Kona Ice truck, the fun extended to a plethora of celebrants wearing Hawaiian shirts, prize giveaways, pineapple ring toss, corn hole and, for those both brave and flexible, a limbo stick.
Prizes include such items as a fiber skateboard, gift cards, gift baskets and six months of free gig service, courtesy of MINET.
The fun wasn’t limited to customers.
“It’s actually for the employees, too,” said Saunders. “Employees are out here relaxing. They get time to have the family come out and hang out with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.